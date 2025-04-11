What it Means to be Burnt Out

Being burnt out means reaching a state of emotional, mental, and often physical exhaustion caused by prolonged or excessive stress, especially in situations where one feels overwhelmed, emotionally drained, and unable to meet constant demands.
Here’s a breakdown of what burnout usually looks and feels like:
Signs You Might Be Burnt Out
-
Exhaustion
-
You feel drained all the time, no matter how much rest you get.
-
Simple tasks feel like a huge effort.
-
-
Lack of Motivation or Passion
-
You lose interest in things you used to enjoy.
-
You find it hard to care—even about things that matter.
-
-
Cynicism and Detachment
-
You might feel emotionally numb.
-
You feel disconnected from people or your purpose.
-
-
Reduced Performance
-
You struggle to concentrate, meet deadlines, or stay productive.
-
You might feel incompetent or doubt your ability to do things well.
-
-
Irritability or Emotional Volatility
-
You get irritated easily or feel like crying over small things.
-
You might be short-tempered or uncharacteristically moody.
-
-
Physical Symptoms
-
Headaches, stomach problems, trouble sleeping, or frequent colds.
-
What Causes Burnout?
-
Overworking with little rest or recognition
-
Lack of control or support
-
Perfectionism or people-pleasing
-
Feeling like you’re stuck or not making progress
-
Emotional labor—constantly caring for others without recharging yourself
How to Begin Recovering
-
Take a break: Even short rests can help.
-
Set boundaries: Learn to say no.
-
Reconnect: Talk to people you trust.
-
Practice self-care: Sleep, eat well, move your body, do things you love.
-
Seek help: A therapist or counselor can guide you through recovery.
If you’re feeling burnt out, you’re not alone—and it doesn’t mean you’re weak. It’s actually a signal from your body and mind that something needs to change.