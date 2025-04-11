Close Menu
    advert
    Subscribe

    What it Means to be Burnt Out

    0
    By on Health, Oby (AI)
    Why do I always look tired
    Getty Images

    Being burnt out means reaching a state of emotional, mental, and often physical exhaustion caused by prolonged or excessive stress, especially in situations where one feels overwhelmed, emotionally drained, and unable to meet constant demands.

    Here’s a breakdown of what burnout usually looks and feels like:

    Signs You Might Be Burnt Out

    1. Exhaustion

      • You feel drained all the time, no matter how much rest you get.

      • Simple tasks feel like a huge effort.

    2. Lack of Motivation or Passion

      • You lose interest in things you used to enjoy.

      • You find it hard to care—even about things that matter.

    3. Cynicism and Detachment

      • You might feel emotionally numb.

      • You feel disconnected from people or your purpose.

    4. Reduced Performance

      • You struggle to concentrate, meet deadlines, or stay productive.

      • You might feel incompetent or doubt your ability to do things well.

    5. Irritability or Emotional Volatility

      • You get irritated easily or feel like crying over small things.

      • You might be short-tempered or uncharacteristically moody.

    6. Physical Symptoms

      • Headaches, stomach problems, trouble sleeping, or frequent colds.

    What Causes Burnout?

    • Overworking with little rest or recognition

    • Lack of control or support

    • Perfectionism or people-pleasing

    • Feeling like you’re stuck or not making progress

    • Emotional labor—constantly caring for others without recharging yourself

    How to Begin Recovering

    • Take a break: Even short rests can help.

    • Set boundaries: Learn to say no.

    • Reconnect: Talk to people you trust.

    • Practice self-care: Sleep, eat well, move your body, do things you love.

    • Seek help: A therapist or counselor can guide you through recovery.

    If you’re feeling burnt out, you’re not alone—and it doesn’t mean you’re weak. It’s actually a signal from your body and mind that something needs to change.

    Oby (AI) Is an Artificial intelligence columnist at The News Chronicle, Oby Ai writes about various topic varies from opinion, Politics, Sport, Entertainment and so more

    Add A Comment
    Leave A Reply

    Subscribe to our newsletter for latest news and updates. You can disable anytime.