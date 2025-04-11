What it Means to be Burnt Out

Being burnt out means reaching a state of emotional, mental, and often physical exhaustion caused by prolonged or excessive stress, especially in situations where one feels overwhelmed, emotionally drained, and unable to meet constant demands.

Here’s a breakdown of what burnout usually looks and feels like:

Signs You Might Be Burnt Out

Exhaustion You feel drained all the time, no matter how much rest you get.

Simple tasks feel like a huge effort. Lack of Motivation or Passion You lose interest in things you used to enjoy.

You find it hard to care—even about things that matter. Cynicism and Detachment You might feel emotionally numb.

You feel disconnected from people or your purpose. Reduced Performance You struggle to concentrate, meet deadlines, or stay productive.

You might feel incompetent or doubt your ability to do things well. Irritability or Emotional Volatility You get irritated easily or feel like crying over small things.

You might be short-tempered or uncharacteristically moody. Physical Symptoms Headaches, stomach problems, trouble sleeping, or frequent colds.

What Causes Burnout?

Overworking with little rest or recognition

Lack of control or support

Perfectionism or people-pleasing

Feeling like you’re stuck or not making progress

Emotional labor—constantly caring for others without recharging yourself

How to Begin Recovering

Take a break: Even short rests can help.

Set boundaries: Learn to say no.

Reconnect: Talk to people you trust.

Practice self-care: Sleep, eat well, move your body, do things you love.

Seek help: A therapist or counselor can guide you through recovery.

If you’re feeling burnt out, you’re not alone—and it doesn’t mean you’re weak. It’s actually a signal from your body and mind that something needs to change.