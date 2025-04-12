He Called Her His Niece. She Was His Daughter. And You’re Blaming the Wife?

The day before yesterday, social media in Nigeria was set ablaze by the viral video of a Nigerian woman living abroad, whose world unraveled when she discovered that her husband’s supposed niece, a child he had brought into their home, was in fact his biological daughter. A daughter he lied about. A daughter who, perhaps coached or simply complicit, maintained the lie.

And instead of turning the full force of public outrage toward the root of the deception her husband’s betrayal many Nigerians took to moral gymnastics, analyzing the woman’s reaction more than they did the offense itself.

Let’s be clear, the man lied. Not once, not in passing, but repeatedly. According to the woman, she had asked him twice before marriage if he had any children. His answer was a firm no. Yet here was a child his child living under their roof, introduced as a niece. He manufactured an entire fiction, weaved it into the fabric of their home, and then expected that the eventual unraveling would come without consequence?

Where is the outrage for that?

Why are we not disturbed that a grown man looked a woman in the eyes, promised her transparency, and then walked her into a house of hidden truths? Why are we not calling out the child, old enough to speak for herself, who was also a player in the lie?

But no, in classic Nigerian fashion, we are more obsessed with how a woman reacts to betrayal than the betrayal itself.

This pattern is not new. Someone slaps you, and the minute you slap back harder, people forget the original offense. They’ll say, “Your slap was too hard,” “You overreacted,” “You should have handled it maturely.” As if maturity means swallowing betrayal and being gracious about deceit.

If we are being honest, if the roles were reversed, if it were a woman who smuggled her child into a home disguised as a niece, the internet would explode. They would call her manipulative, deceptive, and unworthy of trust. They would say the man should pack her bags and throw her out, and people would cheer him on. Because somehow, men are often shielded from the consequences of their actions, while women are scrutinized for their response to being wronged.

This is not just about a family secret. It’s about intentional deception, emotional manipulation, and the total disregard for a woman’s right to choose her reality.

This is also about parental irresponsibility. The father, not the woman, failed that child. He robbed her of dignity by turning her into a pawn in a lie. He gambled with her emotional stability by putting her in a position to be potentially rejected and resented. He exposed her to a family dynamic that was doomed from the start, all to protect his own image.

And when confronted, he asked, *“Is that a crime?”*

If betrayal were a crime, then yes, he’d be guilty.

And to those who say the woman’s maternal instinct should have kicked in, that she should have embraced the child regardless: no. Maternal instinct is not a magic override for deceit. Trust is the foundation of any loving home, and when you shatter that foundation, you don’t get to dictate how the dust settles.

There’s a dangerous cultural reflex in our society where we coddle men and burden women. We excuse the man who lied and call the woman emotional. We analyze her tone, her words, her anger, but rarely do we dissect the lies that provoked them.

This must stop.

If we want to build a society that values integrity, we must start by calling out betrayal when we see it. We must stop faulting reactions and start holding people accountable for their actions.

Because if we continue down this path, then betrayal will become normal, and the only thing that will seem abnormal is the pain it causes.

And that is the real crime.

Stephanie Shaakaa

University of Agriculture, Makurdi,

Benue State