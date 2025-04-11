OpenAI to Replace GPT-4 with Newer Model in ChatGPT

OpenAI has announced that it will remove GPT-4 from ChatGPT by the end of April 2025, bringing a close to the AI model’s run after more than two years.

The change will take effect on April 30, when GPT-4 will be completely replaced by GPT-4o, which is already the default option in ChatGPT.

This update was shared in a changelog published on Thursday.

While GPT-4 will no longer be available within the ChatGPT interface, it will still be accessible through OpenAI’s API for developers and companies that rely on it.

GPT-4 was introduced in March 2023 and brought major changes to OpenAI’s chatbot services, including its use in Microsoft’s Copilot.

Some versions of the model could process both text and images, making it one of the first OpenAI tools to include multimodal features.

The newer GPT-4o is being introduced as a stronger model, with improvements in writing, math, programming, and conversations.

OpenAI says that recent updates have made GPT-4o better at following instructions and solving problems.

Before GPT-4o, OpenAI had already released GPT-4 Turbo in November 2023. It was designed to be faster and cheaper than the original GPT-4, which reportedly cost over $100 million to train.

CEO Sam Altman once shared that GPT-4 was a large and expensive project, reflecting the company’s aim to stay ahead in AI development.