Wema Bank Secures Multiple Credit Upgrades on Strong Capital Growth and Rising Profitability

Wema Bank Plc is making big strides in the Nigerian banking industry, with leading rating agencies persistently reiterating its strengthened resilience and strength.

Pan-African credit rating agency Agusto & Co recently upgraded the bank’s credit rating to A—from BBB+, citing strong financial performance, adequate liquidity, and operational efficiency. The upgrade also indicates greater confidence on the part of investors, which is based on Wema’s value-focused capital strategy and stable earnings growth.

The enhanced rating by Agusto & Co is a consequence of Wema Bank’s strengthened business model and its concerted actions towards financial consolidation. The bulk of this energy comes from the successful expansion of the bank’s capital base via a rights issue, which has added materially to its capital base while enhancing shareholders’ faith in it.

A Capital Strategy Driven by Regulatory Imperatives

Wema Bank is going full steam ahead to raise N50 billion in capital through a private placement. This aligns with its overall strategic plan to be well above the minimum N200 billion Central Bank of Nigeria requirement for nationally licensed banks. Its recent N150 billion rights issue closed on May 21, 2025, on a successful note, and is following suit to be regulatory compliant.

In its online May Annual General Meeting, the bank reaffirmed its adherence to this capital growth strategy. Its vision is of long-term business strength, improved risk management, and continued growth in the dynamic Nigerian financial landscape.

Three Rating Upgrades in One Week Show Strong Momentum

The upgrading of Wema Bank by ratings agency Agusto & Co is one of three positives in a week. Fitch, an international ratings agency, also upgraded the bank’s National Long-Term Rating to A–(nga) from BBB(nga) due to enhanced balance sheet strength, enhanced earnings, and a revised outlook to positive from stable. Quoted in the Fitch report are the bank’s stability over the long term and improved capacity to withstand external economic shocks.

GCR Ratings, another credible African credit rating agency, also upgraded Wema Bank’s National Scale Long and Short-Term Issuer Ratings. It upgraded the ratings to BBB+(NG)/A2(NG) from the previous BBB(NG)/A3(NG). The stable outlook associated with this upgrade indicates that the agency is optimistic about Wema’s strong business and its aspiration to be financially healthy.

Wema Bank Responds to the Upgrades

Wema Bank managers received these awards with open arms. In its release on social media pages, the bank hailed the Fitch upgrade as a testament to its commitment to excellence, stability, and growth. “This milestone is a testament to our continued efforts to strengthen our financial strength as well as win the confidence of our customers and stakeholders,” the release said.

In reaction to the GCR Ratings upgrade, Wema Bank reflected on its 80-year banking history in Nigeria, which includes a history of resilience, customer trust, and customer-driven innovation. The bank reiterated its vision to build a financially inclusive future powered by technology and transparency.

Industry-wide Implications

Wema Bank’s success tale depicts a broad trend for Nigerian banks attempting to balance regulatory stress versus optimizing performance. As such, Fidelity Bank Plc also graded higher at Fitch at the close of May 2025, following its capital-raising triumph. Its long-term IDR was reaffirmed at ‘B’ and national long-term rating upgraded to ‘A+(nga)’, supported by enhanced profitability and robust capital buffers.

Wema Bank’s upgraded credit ratings are superior to those of other banks. They are evidence of altered investor sentiment, regulators’ confidence, and customers’ trust. Through prudent capital raising, balance sheet consolidation, and stringent operating discipline, Wema Bank is redefining the book of excellence in Nigeria’s financial services industry. The leadership of reforms and the bank’s high-performing history place it as the industry benchmark in redefining the future of banking in Nigeria.