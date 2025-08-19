spot_img
spot_imgspot_img
Search
Subscribe
August 19, 2025 - 4:58 PM

Week After Exodus From Govt House, Olatunbosun Returns as Information Commissioner

News
— By: Merit Ugolo

Mr. Taiwo Olatunbosun
Ekiti State Governor, Biodun Oyebanji

Ekiti State Governor, Biodun Oyebanji, has reinstated Mr. Taiwo Olatunbosun into the State Executive Council, just days after announcing the dissolution of his cabinet.

The reappointment was made known in a statement released on Tuesday in Ado-Ekiti by the governor’s Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Yinka Oyebode which was obtained by The News Chronicle.

According to a recall letter dated August 18 and endorsed by the Secretary to the State Government, Prof. Habaibat Adubiaro, Olatunbosun is to resume his role as Commissioner for Information with immediate effect.

Governor Oyebanji had earlier, on August 11, dissolved the state executive council in what was described as a major shake-up. At the time, he directed all commissioners and special advisers to hand over the affairs of their ministries and agencies to permanent secretaries or the most senior civil servants.

Despite the dissolution, six commissioners, including those overseeing Finance, Works, and Human Capital Development, were retained to provide stability in key sectors of governance.

While justifying the decision, the governor had explained that the move was necessary to “inject fresh energy into governance,” while stressing his commitment to his “shared prosperity” vision for the people of Ekiti State.

Previous article
Expert View: Enyimba Restructure Squad with Major Exits and Fresh Signings Ahead of NPFL Season
Next article
Half a Million Travellers Stranded as Air Canada Cancels All Flights Over Pay Dispute
Merit Ugolo
Merit Ugolo

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Share post:

Subscribe

Latest News

More like this
Related

ADC’s Amamgbo Accuses Soludo, INEC of Plotting Anambra South By-Election Rigging

Kenechukwu Ofomah Kenechukwu Ofomah -
The candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) in...

Nigerians Reject Politicians’ Pay Rise, Urge Tinubu to Prioritise Workers

Hassan Haruna Hassan Haruna -
The Federal Government’s plan to increase the salaries of...

How to Use Your Android or iPhone as a Wireless Mouse for Your Laptop

Esther Salami Esther Salami -
If you use a laptop, you may have experienced...

Outrage as Viral Video Shows Anambra Vigilantes Assaulting Female Corps Member

Kenechukwu Ofomah Kenechukwu Ofomah -
Residents of Anambra State have expressed serious outrage following...

Office Address

Block 4 Plot 1368, Vintage Hill Estate Guzape, Cadastral Zone A09

Most Popular

Latest News

ADC’s Amamgbo Accuses Soludo, INEC of Plotting Anambra South By-Election Rigging

News 0
The candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) in...

Nigerians Reject Politicians’ Pay Rise, Urge Tinubu to Prioritise Workers

News 0
The Federal Government’s plan to increase the salaries of...

How to Use Your Android or iPhone as a Wireless Mouse for Your Laptop

Technology 0
If you use a laptop, you may have experienced...

Subscribe

© 2025 The News Chronicle. All Rights Reserved.

Join us on
For more updates, columns, opinions, etc.
WhatsApp
Join