Week After Exodus From Govt House, Olatunbosun Returns as Information Commissioner

Ekiti State Governor, Biodun Oyebanji, has reinstated Mr. Taiwo Olatunbosun into the State Executive Council, just days after announcing the dissolution of his cabinet.

The reappointment was made known in a statement released on Tuesday in Ado-Ekiti by the governor’s Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Yinka Oyebode which was obtained by The News Chronicle.

According to a recall letter dated August 18 and endorsed by the Secretary to the State Government, Prof. Habaibat Adubiaro, Olatunbosun is to resume his role as Commissioner for Information with immediate effect.

Governor Oyebanji had earlier, on August 11, dissolved the state executive council in what was described as a major shake-up. At the time, he directed all commissioners and special advisers to hand over the affairs of their ministries and agencies to permanent secretaries or the most senior civil servants.

Despite the dissolution, six commissioners, including those overseeing Finance, Works, and Human Capital Development, were retained to provide stability in key sectors of governance.

While justifying the decision, the governor had explained that the move was necessary to “inject fresh energy into governance,” while stressing his commitment to his “shared prosperity” vision for the people of Ekiti State.