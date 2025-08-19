Expert View: Enyimba Restructure Squad with Major Exits and Fresh Signings Ahead of NPFL Season

Ahead of the 2025–26 Nigerian Premier Football League (NPFL) season, Enyimba International FC, Nigeria’s most successful football team, has undergone a radical team overhaul.

Unveiling plans to bring in 12 new signings in their quest for trophies, the Aba-based giants confirmed the departure of 22 players, including Super Eagles B goalie Ozoemena Ani.

According to Samson Orji, the Club Media Officer, the reorganization is part of a long-term strategy to bring back Enyimba’s power on both national and continental levels. He disclosed that the club had thoroughly examined its roster to find players who were no longer consistent with its goals. Twenty-two players were let go; three others were sent out on loan for more playing time.

Among the departing club members are Brown Ideye, Junior Lokosa, Musa Usman, Innocent Gabriel, and Elijah Akanni. The most shocking turnabout was goalie Ani’s departure, though. Orji revealed that the club had planned to renew his contract but that he decided to join Rivers United, probably influenced by their participation in the CAF Champions League.

The decision to send so many players was not made lightly. Many saw the action as a daring first step toward building a more competitive squad able to satisfy the demands of the NPFL as well as the President’s Federation Cup. Some exits were mutual arrangements; others were athletes who had already gone before the end of last season but were officially added to the register for record purposes.

Head Coach Stanley Eguma meanwhile, remains optimistic about the direction ahead. Having joined midway last season, Eguma led the team to a sixth-place finish; he is now aiming either to win the NPFL or to get a CAF Champions League ticket. This weekend, Enyimba starts their season versus Barau FC before swiftly battling Niger Tornadoes and Nasarawa United.

Talking about the shakeup, Iheanyi Azubuike-Imoh, CEO of Statrt Afresh Concepts, told The News Chronicle over a WhatsApp call that Enyimba’s daring choice mirrors the realities of modern football. He emphasized that for teams aiming to be competitive and financially feasible, player turnover is unavoidable. He said that the sales and exits provide chances for new talent while also preventing the club from becoming stagnant. “What Enyimba has done is a sign of ambition. Rebuilding is painful but necessary, especially for a club with a big name to protect,” he stated.

With 12 new players set to be unveiled once registration is finalized, Enyimba look determined to return to the summit of Nigerian football. Their actions suggest not just a squad shake-up but a strategic repositioning to reclaim their reputation as continental contenders.