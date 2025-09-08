spot_img
September 8, 2025 - 1:25 PM

We Are Worlds Apart- Rhodes-Vivour Rules Out Alliance With Tinubu

News
— By: Pius Kadon

Former Lagos governorship candidate Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour says he would rather quit politics entirely than align with President Bola Tinubu in Lagos.

In an interview with Channels TV’s Politics Today on Sunday, monitored by The News Chronicle Rhodes-Vivour, who recently defected from the Labour Party to the African Democratic Congress (ADC), dismissed any chance of joining forces with Tinubu.

“No. I’ll rather go and focus on my business, work, and my family; that would be a complete waste of time,” he said.

The ADC chieftain insisted his politics is ideologically opposed to Tinubu’s, stressing that his mission is to “restore Lagos to its old glory” and ensure the state’s wealth serves its people.

Rhodes-Vivour also revealed that his defection to ADC had the blessing of Labour’s presidential candidate, Peter Obi, as part of efforts to build a broad opposition coalition ahead of future elections.

Meanwhile, he accused police officers of supervising an attack on him and his supporters during an event in Alimosho at the weekend, a claim the Lagos State Police Command has denied.

Pius Kadon
Pius Kadon

