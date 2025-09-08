Lovism: An Alternative to Capitalism and Socialism

Whereas most people heard about Capitalism and Socialism, hearing and knowing are different. Since the world is now mostly based on Capitalism, then it makes much more sense to contrast Lovism with Capitalism due to space and time limitations. I consider Capitalism as the worst system known to man, a deceptive system that was founded by liars and cruel ones, but the inheritors or guardians of Capitalism failed to sincerely repent, while the masses or their victims failed to even reflect, let alone think enough. Lovism is based on the Showlove Trinity philosophy and it is a means to Justice. Once you understand the importance of definitions, then precision will greatly matter to you.

Human beings operate on thoughts, words, and actions in a world where we can evolve or devolve in Character.Â False blame and false credit truly exist, or think of it as false diagnosis. Lovism is what can lead humankind to universal home ownership within two to five years for all working adults, and is there a capitalist or socialist country that achieved that? Those with only physical eyes will say ‘until we see’ without reflecting or thinking about the claims, let alone acting together in ‘let’s or let us) try spirit. When I criticise Capitalism, some claim ‘but Socialism is good only in theory’, as if Socialism is the only alternative? Well, feasibility in a fair field will prove Lovism is above every system known to man yet.

Brief introduction to Lovism:Â Showlove Trinity: let’s learn, let’s work, let’s have fun is like a simple mantra, but it is the foundation of human survival to potential living towards blissful existence. Is there a mantra from Capitalism or Socialism and how well does it compare in effects? Like anything,Â Showlove Trinity is a discovery, an evolving discovery meaning you cannot totally grasp it in a sitting or a day, but you can get enough of it from an article to submit or even believe and gradually grow. If our children grew up seeing Showlove Trinity or hearing it everyday,Â it builds a mindset and raises questions you are less likely to properly answer before reading the rest of the article.Â Or pause, and write two to ten pages about that simple phrase.

Myself and most of you grew up with religion, culture, and Capitalism. There is no religion, culture, or government that didn’t somehow advocate or benefit from Showlove ‘Trinity’ , except on the surface, but what is it deeply or the true difference? For example, what is learning to each religion and why the state essentially replaced religion? Of course, we do not have time to discuss how even ten religions defined learning versus understood or lived learning. First, by Trinity, I mean the mentioned three are relatively equal branches, but where are the stems? With the mantra in mind, your eight to thirteen year old may ask you what is learning, so the dummy or capitalist parent may say ‘education’ to gather the most wealth. Well, I say learning has three further sub-branches: 1. EducationÂ (formal and informal) , 2. Thinking, 3. Being ready to accept new or better ways and things. Since the word ‘let’s’ is humbly suggesting team work, it means the parents agree to possibly learn with and from the child. That part may be too hard or scary for arrogant parents. The humble parent will agree through questions of at least feeling.

Thinking:Â I cannot waste too much time to define such words, except where I am adding an unknown or barely known layer. From a human perspective, thinking revolves around questions. So if you can video record children asking very basic questions in often what is a mixture of curiosity and desire to know, then you can ask teenagers the importance of asking questions to yourself, God, andÂ people (adults) who signed up to let’s.Â Beside questions, thinking is internal with levels you can welcome, as opposed to education, which is external, often with humans or machines. Meaning, God initiates thinking, but we can welcome it for more or dismiss it. Well, I certainly do not want to over think or under think.

Being ready to accept better ways or things:Â Well, in which year someone said Capitalism or xyz may be better? First, accepting this branch means you are ready to question any way or thing. Many religious folks may consider this branch very dangerous, but once you understand conscience is supreme, that conscience was before and after religion, then religion is a means to raise our conscience and points us to conscience for further growth, or to terribly stop us from conscience or growing. From a child and parent perspective, this branch can also be a source of conflict for arrogant parents.

Mindsets:Â The above statements may seem useless to many readers unless you understand the importance of words in shaping Mindsets which re-cycle through words and potentially actions. Showlove Trinity means you can tell your child: the day is twenty four hours, how many hours do you think you should spend on learning, since you are not yet fit for most work? It also means the child can demand xyz number of hours for fun per day, because you agree fun is part of life, regardless of age. How do capitalists, socialists, or xyz build Mindsets from a simple mantra or just indoctrinations? I mean you should seriously write: Showlove Trinity: Let’s learn, let’s work, let’s have fun in your homes (walls) more than workplaces. Just like education should not be mixed with fun in the class, but with physical education (sports) that is fun , it is dangerous to think any workplace should be intolerable fun or hell. Work means serve in Showlove Trinity,Â which means you are at work to serve others, not the reverse or chit-chatting how many minutes or hours? Should ‘free’ time at work be fun or learning time? I believe it should be largely learning time. You can chat at break times or after work, but every sane manager or owner of a business should prefer employees to utilize thinking or Internet+ based learning on the so-called free times.

Again, the Mindsets of the capitalist individual and Socialist will differ from the lovist. A lovist is laying the greater part of the burden of proof on the state or society, which does not mean the individual does not have any responsibility. For example: Showlove Trinity claims anyone who is ready to learn and work deserves reasonable fun. The key word is ‘ready’, which means as long as you are willing,Â society or the state should facilitate access to minimal levels of learning and working opportunities.

The mindsets of most capitalists revolve around wealth over character, and this is precisely why we see capitalist countries will over-commercialise even health and judiciary systems. There are many books that highlight the evils of Capitalism, but unless you offer alternatives, identifying the problems is ‘half’ the solution. Identifying your health problem is one step towards discovered remedy or research for remedy. So identifying the problems of Capitalism or any system is not useless, but may require what aspects of Showlove Trinity? Oops! I told you all systems varyingly depend on Showlove Trinity without giving it credit or knowing it deep enough. Like atheists or children depend on God without knowing him or crediting him, the good in any wealth system is from Showlove Trinity. Showlove Trinity is like me discovering something new, learning more about it through the years, and discovering I was missing important aspects of it while growing.

Education:Â Since education is about the only sub-branch of learning humankind can significantly help each other on, then every great conscience must agree that access to basic education should be universal . This simply means a good state understands the responsibility of the state to provide enough access to education, not implicit restrictions or indifference.Â Lovism demands mandatory education up to age 18 or 20. What differentiates humans from animals is essentially our minds, but enhancing that mind also differentiates humans. The reason education should be mandatory for that age group is a combination of things, including to help the disadvantaged children through bad, questionable,Â or no parent. If you accuse me of being a ‘dictator’ over mandatory education, then where does Capitalism, Socialism,Â or xyz have mandatory demands besides military drafts after they neglect the children and/or cause wars? If you were unlucky with parents, wouldn’t you prefer a state that ascertains you get your basic education over the countless capitalist countries that indifferently failed such children to later abuse or blame them.

The term mandatory does not mean total dictate, because we will allow private schools with slightly different curriculum.Â It simply means no child or teenager will be allowed to roam or work all day, unless you meet your minimum learning hours in a registered learning institution. Let’s say the Gambia or u.s allows ‘poor’ teenagers toÂ work a maximum of 10 or 20 hours per week, lovism is more concerned with the minimum number of hours every teenager must spend in a formal setting , verifiable study time, before any working hours .Â The state can suggest which fields you should study based on performance or date of birth, but the state cannot force you on a field or deny you any field. Meaning, the state is like a manager with needs, so it should understand the importance of choice over gamble or luck.

The state can reasonably guess how many heart surgeons it will need as an example, so rather than randomly wait or import talents, the state can say ‘ heart surgeons and xyz’ fall under April instead of Taurus? This simply means the thousand or million born in April will be reminded, heart surgeries, metal works, etc are fields we are counting on you guys. It will automatically raise primary and secondary questions without pressure. The April borns will then thoroughly learn the importance of each mentioned field in their group, which can trigger interest, but be reminded ability or ‘can’ matters more than ‘want’ in the working world. It means when Jarga or xyz was scoring 99% on metal works and was born in April, s/he will likely remember I need to help the Gambia or xyz excel on metal work, but the same person may be great in what may lead to journalism and happens to like it more. Even where we have no mandatory education, double to triple majors are feasible, so Jarga or xyz can certainly do well as a heart surgeon and become health journalist or even a war preventing journalist that can operate where needed.

Mandatory education means myself and the countless teenagers that may rush to work would have stayed in formal education longer. It means the countless drop-outs to go to Europe or the U.S will be saved from illusions, hard experience , and be better prepared. Even in the west, mandatory education can greatly help. A few days ago, one of the so-called Epstein survivors claimed she dropped out of high school at age 14 in New York. While people may see her as a victim of Epstein, I think she is a victim of Capitalism at multiple levels before Epstein and teenage illusions defeated a negligent parent. The state is indeed some kind of a parent that may run from parental responsibility, or why do we say ‘children’ of the Gambia, u.s, etc? Capitalism offers many false and dangerous ‘freedoms’, but I declared ‘freedom without knowledge is dangerous ‘. Capitalism failed her, failing her, but will it compensate her while allowing one thousand teenagers to drop out to be with teenagers is ok, then prosecute and over-prosecute adults who may dis-virgin no one is absurd. Capitalism leans on concentrated power and punishment, which I will discuss further when I elaborate on justice.

I do not know of a single capitalist country with mandatory education. Of course they will lie it is about freedom, but common sense and history reveal otherwise.Â We all know Capitalism or its mindset significantly contributed to slavery. History reveals how blacks were explicitly forbidden education in the u.s. Post slavery means implicit denials and indifference, but even black American capitalists repeat the sin of indifference to those at the bottom. The so-called African Americans elite lobbied for affirmative action which directlyÂ and questionably helps thousands of mainly elite blacks, but they again lie it will trickle down. Lying seems to be a big chunk of the capitalist world.

If mandatory education existed then or now, we will see a big leap of black Americans+ within 20 years. Of course, super capitalist Trump rather cut education budgets and boost war budgets, arguing state responsibility, then negligent states argue parental responsibility, some parents or society argue man’s responsibility.Â The world of responsibility is shared, albeit varyingly.Â So when the state accepts to be the primary authority or guarantor, it can still collect from the states and parents. If Trump+ is arguing education should be on the state financially, then what part of learning should the federal government significantly help on or ascertain is minimally correct? When that child grows and works, why should that child pay federal tax if you neglect even his or her education? Why should I die for a country that is indifferent to even my formal education, gambling me and millions of kids based on parents?

Whereas I know poor Cuba has some form of mandatory education to be able to help countless countries with health professionals. We can certainly say: mandatory education helped Cuba and beyond Cuba, and did not harm the children of Cuba.Â Why do some Cubans suffer? The world is more than education and I am yet to visit Cuba for a more detailed study. However, among the reasons they suffer is capitalist u.s waged financial wars on many non-capitalist countries, except where strategic diplomacy demands otherwise. Even the so-called ‘cold war’ with Russia was more to do with imposed Capitalism and this is why they reduced the war when Russia chose a slightly different form of Capitalism. Finland and which countriesÂ have Socialism leaning, but they are white and u.s does not want them closer to Russia, so they compromise.Â Such countries must be very careful, because if the u.s succeeds in crumbling Russia and China, they are very likely to impose Capitalism worldwide . Capitalism is very imposing, it startedÂ and expanded with guns and bombs more than Islam is accused of being by the sword.

In theory, there is no mandatory education in Socialism. The Gambia has a party called People’s Democratic organisation for independence and Socialism (PDOIS). The keyword I am interested in is ‘Socialism’ versus their position on mandatory education. Mr. Halifa Sallah is arguably the intellectual leader and spokesperson of the party in most of its history and he has not mentioned mandatory education once or certainly not even 10% of how I called for mandatory education beyond the Gambia.Â The Gambia is another terrible example of Capitalism since or before 1965, or so-called independence. Even though our constitution calls for ‘right to education’ in a deceptive capitalist style, no administration or even opposition party explicitly pledge to honor that part of the constitution. Which in essence means they are not outraged by the status quo. A right must be known first and not every one can fight for their right. Certain rights do not exist as mere options with indifference. You cannot say the Gambia government should build 30 schools and parents can do whatever they want with their so-called children. The child cannot fight for that right, so the state or a special independent institution must be responsible in ascertaining every Gambian child gets education. We may not have time to discuss the details of even one country, but enough explanations matter.

President Jawara was the first Capitalist president of the Gambia who built no university in 30 years and not enough primary and secondary schools in 30 years. Although he has some good sides, he was terrible on education for the poor and poorest, because we went from no fees in colonisation days to minimal school fees after independence, which some poor folks/parents couldn’t afford, but a big chunk of them can marry wives? The learning standards also seemingly dropped under Jawara, compared to the colonial days, through measuring average graduates and drop outs. Since he was a darling of the west and the Gambia had almost no exportable natural resources, the capitalist west failed to help enough and Jawara failed to make enough efforts, while the uneducated masses over celebrated negligent parents to negligent leader(s).Â This gross negligence and mass corruption he under-fought gave way to the successful coup in 1994 by Yahya Jammeh.Â Almost every sane Gambian welcomed that coup as a gamble, but it was certainly a hard rescue and even terrible abuses after the honeymoon. Within months, President Jammeh built a university and countless schools. The Gambia saw a huge leap on education during Jammeh, which does not mean they were perfect, from products to personnel.

I strongly believe even Jawara could have educated Gambians to embrace education within the first five years,Â to attain at least 75% enrolment, then have mandatory education in the second five years for 100% literacy as Cuba. Oops! Capitalism needs to create poor people, lying and indifference to the poor are all part of Capitalism.Â Of course, all adored African+ leaders failed on that, including Mandela, Nkrumah, Senghore, etc.Â Until your much talked about Ebrima Traore, and whoever, declares and implements mandatory education, then their love is questionable. Although most Gambians now enrol their children, they allow drop outs, parents pulling children, and even expulsion. Parents should go to jail if they deny children education, or which other forms of negligence will we charge people for? Once children understand it is mandatory, they will study harder to avoid hard camps. Principals must have verifiable evidence to punish children; no more suspension but only detentions ; no more expulsion but only transfer to harder camps with possible re-transferring depending on the originalÂ ‘crime’ and good behaviour…Â Again, just because western capitalist countries allow suspensions and expulsion does not mean Lovism or we should accept failing children with indifference.

If president Barrow or xyz fears losing votes, then an independent institution that leans on educating parents should be initiated.Â By explaining to Gambians learning (ihqrah) is part of Islam in a detailed manner will help parents understand learning to build aircrafts to visit questionable Mecca is not bad, but a blessing we must seek. By listening to their illusory excuses, you can further teach before any punishment. So you can say ‘mandatory education ‘ may sound harsh, but I am least interested in punishing parents and just want to help both parents and children. The capitalists care about their children and the lovists care about all children. Our national development plan (NDP) clearly says it wants to sacrifice orphans and children of the poor through traditional hard quhr-aahnic learning. Western capitalistÂ countries told Barrow+ it is a good NDP, but a secular atheist may oppose sacrificing orphans, the Quhr-aahn and conscience urge us to help orphans and the poor, but greed and Capitalism want us to gamble and abuse the poor until when?

Intellectual property: Whereas formal education is like the base or foundation of learning, we must go much further. Balancing how to reward without over rewarding intellectual property is the challenge between systems. I strongly support protecting brands and rewarding thinkers, but speed and expansion of knowledge matters. Our age makes it a lot easier to reward thinkers if we truly care. Once you invent something, we must decide how long we should give you exclusive rights then you can enjoy shared rights or compensation. If Jarga or xyz builds a drone or xyz that can carry humans, capitalist u.s laws presently state they can decide to pay me one million dollars and kill the invention if it will affect their auto industry or large commercial aircraft industry.Â You can research ‘invention secrecy act 1951 ‘ on Wikipedia and beyond. Or they can say: near unlimited protection for Jarga’s invention.

Lovism does not believe any industry or company should be protected against humans, but be regulated for humans. Lovism wants thinkers to work in a relay and team format , as the best way to speed up inventions. So by helping Jarga have exclusive rights for five years will pressure Jarga to think about new inventions. Then the next 25 or xyz years, that invention knowledge will be shared with a nominal fee paid to Jarga based on how many companies used that knowledge towards speedy higher knowledge. Depending on many factors, even a one year payment to Jarga may be much higher than what Jarga or xyz originally made. Contrast that with what capitalist u.s take from the poor than the rich to pay-off an invention they deem ‘not helpful’. Since they are masters of excuses to a largely dummy public, they will just claim something ‘dangerous’ as an example to scare or tame the public,Â but the law is vague to include the â€˜killlingâ€™ of countless good inventions against the public.

Inventors must be reminded of gratitude both through education and regulations.Â Perhaps even the best of the dead may have contributed to your invention. Almost every short-sighted inventor will at least admit his or her dead parents or grandparents contributed, but where do we start or end the chain of contributors? Can we say the African parents who gave birth to other races contributed to warrant what level of sharing knowledge.Â One can argue what percentage of Africans then and now value spending on education to dismiss any due. Another can argue the black slaves of u.s helped your parents with an edge and by extension helped a ‘white’ inventor as example, so reasonable sharing of knowledge after five years exclusive rights is good. I will argue even if there was no wrongdoing between humans, our evolution and conscience can justify everything Showlove Trinity suggests as means to Justice.

When the state agrees to pay for your basic education or that of your children and grandchildren, we should extend a reasonable level of gratitude to society and up to world level. I do not totally agree with president Kennedy on ‘ask not what your country can do for you, but what you can do for your country’. Of course I understand he was trying to instill altruism in people, but such one-sided sayings tend to come as a double sword, open to negative echoing and misinterpretation. Gambia’s negligent president, Jawara, echoed that statement while neglecting Gambian children.Â Kennedy himself ruled questionably against blacks when segregation and even interracial marriage was not legal or appreciated in the u.s. Imagine the countless injustices then than now to conclude what you can do for your country is not only material things for under-repenting capitalists, but teachings to whatever could bring justice. Oops! It could be inventing or discovering better systems, but the ungrateful and imposing u.s was much more brutal to opponents of Capitalism.

So let us narrow it down to a more relatable verifiable example. Someone invented hempwood in the u.s. I as a Gambian/African fought and still fighting for cannabis legalization in the u.s and worldwide than over 95% of Americans. Thanks to my efforts and many others, Trump legalised hemp in the u.s to pave for that precious invention. The state cannot look for those who contributed to reward them, but that inventor certainly owes many people more than thank you. In present Capitalism, he is to struggle in over protection with his invention that can save billions of trees and help us all own homes. In Lovism, by now that invention will be under sharable invention for a fee and commission.Â It will essentially mean every country will be given the opportunity to have a hemp-wood factory, rather than the few richest capitalist countries he is working with now. First, that means China or xyz can invent or modify something to make that hempwood ten percent stronger as example,Â and international trade rules will ascertain he gets paid for the hemp wood made in different countries. It means that guy was certainly to become a billionaire by now, but he is not yet under Capitalism. So neither financially nor on speedy upgrading is Capitalism outperforming Lovism based on reasonable probabilities. Credits will be given and nobel peace prizes are for those who invent and share the least versus share the most? Of course, I am aware of the limited sharing on some health inventions, but it seems to exclude health machines.

Engineers without Borders:Â You probably heard about the group ‘doctors without borders’, but if we could have started Engineers without borders, then we could have perhaps eliminated or significantly reduced health problems and wars , or why are Capitalists killing health professionals in Gaza? This is a good start, but imagine a movie called ‘Engineers without Borders’ with or without state approval. You write it as a crushed movement that rises again. Rather than millions of college students protesting under police brutality, imagine a group to save humankind through seeking and sharing knowledge.Â It could be intended from the beginning or just graduating students who said we want to be different.Â Of course you must be wiser or luckier than Snowden or they may kill you because some help is forbidden by heartless capitalists. The group can be both theory and practical, sharing step by step how to build a hemp wood factory as an example. At least ten countries can proceed with mere theory, but imagine choosing a country where they can build all the most crucial factory components and selling or loaning it to different countries. Imagine a factory that can make over ten thousand sheets of hemp wood in a day, multiplied by 300 to 365 days in a year. Movies and real life call for conflicts, so imagine a country banning that wood as ‘dangerous’ or raiding the Engineers. You regroup with new inventions, a tiny machine that can 3D print hemp wood after which level of processing or what new discovery.Â You make it in a way to show them determined humans can be free from the woes of Capitalism, not just explicit and implicit slavery. People should not work for decades and cannot own homes.

Imagine another perspective or section of the movie where a repenting billionaire declares I want to save the oppressed poor, worldwide.Â Imagine a good or questionable Bill Gates or Saudi or xyz Billionaire making a bold move. Ready to spend ten to hundred billions for a worldwide ‘Habitat for Humanity’ through hemp wood. Advertise for one hundred newly graduate Engineers, vet to smartly hire, ready to pay up to one million dollars per year. That is a maximum of a hundred million dollars but it could be way less. The original hemp wood factory in Kentucky (U.S) was built with few millions, so imagine how many hempwood factories can ten billion bring about. Here is one billion dollars but you must help build at least three hempwood factories while these young Engineers watch and record. You recruit another thousand engineers to work under ten teams from the original hundred. Meaning ten Engineers per group from the original one hundred Engineers will now lead hundred engineers per group to build hempwood factories around the world. Should it be an NGO or which states/countries should we start with? Rather than mainly Doctors from Cuba, I want to help Cuba, Uruguay,Â and ten countries build ‘Engineers without borders’. Imagine how many countries may legalise hemp if a hempwood factory is on their doorsteps.

You can even imagine a president importing ten high end engineers or professors to challenge the military and civilians: Do not just kill for your country,Â learn and build for your country. Have huge rewards for A+ results. Have a huge research store and other ordering access. Time and space matter , so please imagine the rest, including questionable heads of states repenting, especially if they stop drinking alcohol and be lucky with good strains of cannabis.

Fun as Home as an Example:Â Fun is very broad and different from play in Showlove philosophy. A good example of fun is owning a home, which some called the American dream, but it should be a human dream or better: a human reality with ease. Again, due to time and space, I want to skip details on fun. Although I truly believe in personal rights, I do not condone using drugs, but I also do not believe it should be heavily punished. There is what I called symbolic punishment on what the government deems dangerous and is not widespread. For example, a small or medium country with less than one percent on alcohol, crack, cigarette, cocaine, etc can choose up to six months jail time or just simple fine. However,Â knowing how dangerous the underground world can be, it makes no sense to make things like alcohol or cigarettes illegal if the demand is high in your country. You just focus on education and much safer fun ways you can direct people to, regulate and heavily tax dangerous products to offset the damage. Fun does not mean the right to harm yourself and certainly not to harm others. Since Showlove Trinity is a means to Justice, then we must tolerate certain things. History has shown us how all governments were once against cannabis, punishing with long jail terms, seizing homes to make children homeless, and even the death penalty in some countries. The nature of revolving governments and our limitations on knowledge as humans makes it very dangerous to allow governments to overly dictate what is good fun, without showing a direct victim. Of course , the evil nature of capitalists includes over controlling in one part and allowing dangerous ‘fun’ for business. The pornography industry is one good example that is argued as ‘freedom’, but the government allows it mainly for money.

Capitalism Evil Examples:Â As said, there are books you can read, but such writers simply look at what you and I refuse to properly check. You cannot expect the average teenager born under Capitalism or any system to see the evil, so at what age will you see enough and wonder If you can help makeÂ meaningful changes. Effort is one thing, achievements are different and sometimes take years, decades, or centuries.Â How many people wrote Capitalism will fall once the victims get tired to revolt? The reality is you need knowledge first, you may be too old upon discovery or cannot educate enough people on how to revolt fearlessly than blacks over slavery. In other words, their evil includes censorship and other nasty tactics against individuals and countries that want better. I thinkÂ land robbery is the easiest or most vivid evil in Capitalism, that even a teenager who spends a few hours of thinking about the future will conclude false freedom and vivid robberies with indifference is the capitalist way.

Even the very definition of ‘Economics’ in the capitalist world is deceptive. In school or college, we are taught ‘Economics is the study and management of scarce resources’ and the professor gave sand as an example. No! Sand is not scarce, depending on where you live. Education is based on trust and that hampers questioning the trusted professor or thinking at times. If Economics is largely about managing scarce resources, then it should be limited to only scarce resources. When you think or God helps you through cannabis, you redefine things. Products are natural or man made through other resources that may be far from scarce. Natural or God made products are not always scarce, but Capitalism creates the scarcity to create problems and politicians keep on running on those problems, while few greedy folks make too much money on it.

In some ways,Â Land is limited (not expanding), but land is not scarce, especially If we want to make efforts on regulating land to access with ease,Â rather than restrict to indifferently trade blames. You can search my article on ‘land reforms’. Certain natural resources may seem scarce, but once you agree humankind can create scarcity where scarcity does not originally exist, then you should not blindly believe every scarcity claim.Â Even where there seems to be scarcity, rising human knowledge and God’s favor can change realities. For example, one may argue, we do not have enough trees for every man to own a wooden house. After Capitalism+ failed in the war on cannabis, we certainly can help every person own a wooden house through hempwood.Â Well, Capitalism is not yet dead or ready to change, which means fighting…

Man made products do not have to be scarce. We can continue with hempwood as an example. We can farm tens or hundreds of billions of hemp plants in one year,Â if the whole or even half the world legalized hemp within weeks. Yes, you may need binders , a process, and compressing. Even if the known binder was ‘supposedly’ scarce, we can research for ten new binders within a year, if we take it globally as we did with covid vaccine.Â Now even Democrats are claiming Trump deserves credit or a Nobel peace prize for ‘operation warp speed’ that produced a vaccine within a year. So how many countries produced the vaccine within a year or little more? Should their leaders and/or scientists be rewarded, or capitalist u.s and Trump have bigger mouths? No! I am more concerned about what collaborative efforts and team work can yield. Sharing knowledge certainly helped humankind, including those questionable vaccines.

Product Reserves with or without currency reserves:Â Rather than focusing on currency reserves, I believe in essential product Reserves. For example,Â declaring hempwood as an essential product means the Gambia or xyz should reserve how many billions of hempwood sheets? If flood or other disasters hit, we can access our hempwood reserves to rebuild countless homes, but we trust our reserves in dollars with evil, delusional, or questionable u.s? No! I do not believe much in gold or even bitcoin, especially with the capitalists, who happened to be heavily armed.

We can also have at least five years of food reserved if we embrace Showlove Trinity and conscience in general and reduce gambling children under evil systems as inheritance or moral debt. The seeming food scarcity is really created by questionable politicians. With good land regulations and enough shelves, vertical gardening can help us have ten fold of our produce in a year, plus with ease. Again, Capitalism over-commercialises even food, health,Â land, and justice or judicial matters? No! I am not anti-business, but we should not over-commercialise against the poor. Need I add I speak for the trying poor, not every poor? I lean on blaming the leaders most, but I know most of humankind are guilty from mindset to supporting evil systems.Â Capitalism is sometimes like a hard test or punishment against humankind. Poor people were harming even children in capitalist mindset before Capitalism at statehood level. However, the state makes it a lot worse and seems very reluctant to repent. You cannot compare the slavery between Africans to how a fraction of Arabs or Whites enslaved a fraction of blacks for centuries. Similarly, the deceptions between parents and children in 2000 years ago or today is not comparable to how Trump, Barrow,Â or Tinubu+ are creating or supporting deceptive systems with layers upon layers as barriers.

Justice: I defined Justice as ‘power and choice for reward and/or punishment,Â and justice is pregnant with a baby called tolerance.Â If you look at the journey of humankind, we go through a very powerless state as babies, ready for empowerment from our parents, state, and even internationally, then God in more explicit ways. Of course we make choices that affect us and others, but some of us help far beyond our children or state, with or without human reward. Choice is really where we differ. The world of reward and/or punishment must also be divided as natural (God) versus man made. At a personal level, I am extremely blessed by God from knowledge to happiness, even when I am mysteriously sick. As I write this powerful article, I am walking with a walking stick to support me. If you focus on only my legs, I am arguably cursed. Like anyone, I wished for 100% blessing, especially on health, but what percentage of your body can be under what level of pain before you lose hope or feel cursed? I am certain that God can heal me with my limited equipment or give me enough wealth to have all the exercise equipment that may help me. Should I blame Capitalism or God, or myself? I can vividly see the evil of Capitalism, my shortcomings on once neglecting my health, and how God chooses under-action so far against me on wealth.

What is the relationship between character, health,Â and wealth? Our character can affect our health, but no sane person can claim the healthy robber or healthy rapist is more blessed than every sick person. Similarly, our character can affect our wealth, but do you honestly think the deceptive billionaires are more blessed than aÂ healthy or even sick but laughing Jarga? By the way, my health problem is largely arthritis attacks, one to three times a year, at varying levels of pain and duration. Oftentimes, good food and exercise are my main medicine, but cannabis do certainly help me when under attack. From killing the pain to countless laughs, I think the Cannabis strain plays a part, but I am certain of how God overrides far beyond cannabis strains. Legalization helps you find the most ideal strain. So I am largely thankful does not mean totally thankful or totally happy. The stress or injustices around the world also do affect my health, and I believe Capitalism is largely to blame. The evolution of humankind or even the u.s is very complex. I gained and admire the u.s in some aspects, but I do not think a human being or state should be allowed to lie or be cruel. Appreciating even your parents, home country, and visited countries are just forms of empowerment with choices you made and have to confront at times. Both Canada and the USA are reluctantly accepting cannabis more than the Gambia. As an activist, I welcome every legalization, but certainly wish the Gambia repents asap. If cannabis was number one in my life, I would have tried returning to Canada or the u.s. The human being can be helped or punished in any country, but if one is sweet nature leaning, like I am, then why should an arthritic patient stay in the cold countries? I do not use cannabis as many people think, it is largely due to health issues, despite getting a lot more than health relief through cannabis. Even the character uplifting in Cannabis is just a different perspective revolving around conscience, so I have no plans to use cannabis more than once a week to prevent problems,Â even when legalised. When sick, or under arthritis attack, I can use a lot of cannabis in a day and often function well. I see it as just one of God’s blessings,Â except a mighty one that goes far beyond the ‘smoking’ or ‘high’ aspects of life. Those who fear it may welcome a hemp home or hemp clothing.

So the character of a human being matters a lot more, except the character of the state affects up to the character, health, and wealth of individuals. Capitalism must change even its methods of gauging.

Capitalism tends to exaggerate value, point to few successes to lure people, companies, andÂ even states, then blame its victims and bully its opponents. The nature of Capitalism forbids affordability on crucial matters,Â then exaggerates value or lies to lure. You have almost four hundred million Americans, so pointing to a few billionaires or rising millionaires as success is laughable unless you are one eye. You have to gauge all aspects and China and even Cuba has a lot more homeÂ ownership than the u.s. If millions in u.s are paying up to 50% of their income to rent, plus the homeless folks, then why are individuals or companies calculating or over estimating the purchasing power of individuals? I do not hate the u.s, I am trying to help u.s and world citizens own homes more than Trump, but Trump+ is not trying to help or work with me. They often instead work against my type. It is not true that when everyone owns a home, people will become lazyÂ or use drugs. You must ask what percentage of people will do that or you are buying into the lies or fears of Capitalism.

Yes, you can count a thousand immigrants who financially succeed in the u.s, but half of those may be involved in what you and I refuse, even when legal. For every thousand financially successful immigrants in the u.s, you can count two thousand struggling immigrants, then blame hundreds of those immigrants like the veterans as useless or under worse curse than my arthritic attacks? You can choose one-eye on the ‘ successful ‘ ones or fairly group them.

Bullying individuals and states to financial failure is in Capitalism, from the state to individuals with capitalist mindsets. Even the complicity of countries on the Gaza genocide/massacre has layers of Capitalism in it, beyond selling weapons, but the under reactions of Arabs and beyond. Capitalism worsen the prostitute minded crime ofÂ many humans. When the scriptures say: ‘you can threaten them with poverty ‘, it means they may harm or only threaten some. I wish God helps the resisting individuals and states a lot more.

Like you point to a few successful people, learn to uplift states and countries through reasonable sharing of knowledge, not just leftovers of robberies. Share working opportunities, especially in product manufacturing of essential goods. The so-called GDP of the U.S and many countries are exaggerated. Take the weapon industry and many things to understand value is very subjective. Even a million dollar house in the Gambia versus New York can be very different. After all, you will probably live no more than 100 years, then you face the Lord of conscience. Some of you commit suicide due to things you did or supported. I am not being mean, but sincerely trying to help whom God may help. I have limitations in helping even myself, but facts never change.Â I am one hundred times happier today than when I was in the West, making a lot more money. No! It is not about the Gambia or Africa,Â because I was not this happy when I was younger in the Gambia. Yes,Â I may not be super poor compared to others, but I am certainly considered poor financially unless you are super poor.

False Accusations and misrepresentation:Â As Mamdani was trying to make New York affordable, mayor Eric Adams claimed ‘there is no honor in being given everything free’. I think there is more dishonor in working for decades and cannot own a decent home. Secondly, no system in the world is one hundred percent free. Even our proposed system of owning homes withinÂ two to five years for even laborers is based on reasonable work after reasonable learning of up to 18 or 20 years as minimum. Life is not based on hardship or be an animal of what type. I certainly prefer an easy life, which does not mean dependence, but reasonable learning and working. Another example is how Trump accuses Cuba of ‘state sponsor of terror’ and now adding its doctors are forced labor. Neither are factual, but lying is normal in the capitalist world, so when the super capitalist lies much more, some fear people may wake up. Well, let’s pray God wakes a lot more up in peace and prosperity. We owe it to our children to resist their lies and hand them a better system than Capitalism.

‘Best things are free’ is certainly true, especially when made by God or dealing with the Godly. I prefer the free sunlight of Africa over the over-commercialised man made heat of newyork+ that worsen climate change. I prefer a free loving partner over paid porn star or prostitute. I even prefer free fruits does not mean I hate paying justly or selling is a crime. If I was awarded millions for my writings or xyz, it may seem free but should I feel dishonor or appreciate it and keep on striving? Over paying or hardship is not a sign of honor or being blessed.

False Credits:Â Claiming individualism or Capitalism brought financial success to the u.s is deeply flawed. When I say things like evil u.s or evil Capitalism, it is largely due to frustration, but it does not mean that I mean it is 100% evil. Yes, some aspects of Capitalism are largely evil does not mean totally evil. The u.s has some level of hard working culture, sometimes even over working. Those research and work helps the U.S.Â As said, systems varyingly steal from Showlove Trinity. Also there is no system in the world that will not produce some few successes. The u.s wealth came through good things, questionable things , and extremely bad things. The u.s dollar is imposed and how many countries can copy that? The U.S robs from individuals like seizing homes and properties of cannabis folks; over fining companies to arguably stealing knowledge; imposing bad deals on countries and even waging wars for money; rebuilding contracts after wars, weapon sales with exaggerated value, etc. So most countries should not and cannot copy the u.s.Â Likewise, many or most of the so-called successful ones in corrupt Capitalism are often corrupt in ways they know, they are blind to, or under fighting the evil system.

I question the credits about Melania Trump and most first ladies if they refuse to openly call for mandatory education or are they OK with reckless gambling of children. Like Melania defied Trump on abortion for questionable women, can Melania openly defy Trump for the helpless children of the poor? Beside mandatory education, Melania should be questioned on cutting education funding before rich billionaires claim she values education for who and how many countries? Similarly, Ms. Fatou Bah Barrow,Â Ms. Tinubu, and all first ladies should be pressured by journalists or are educated rich women heartless to children compared to Jarga?

Basic Differences:Â Lovism is not against wealth, or creating billionaires. We simply oppose fear, greed, and arrogance.Â If you can serve billions through knowledge, then each paying you a dollar as profit can make you a legit billionaire. Lovism is not also about measuring one side like how many rich folks exist, but we gauge how many poor folks we uplift through access to education,Â access to minimal work guarantee through regulations, and access to higher levels of learning, research,Â and wide varieties of work for the elite+ based on open merits.

Finally, let us hope God conquers a lot more, because God can help us with or without u.s. If it is legalisation, Uruguay did it before Canada and a few u.s states. If the u.s is reluctant to help all u.s states with legalization, then how can we hope they will pressure Tinubu or Barrow+ to legalize cannabis like they pressure for LGBTQ or to use the dollar as reserve? If it is affordability for the poor, communist China may help than any Capitalism. If it is knowledge, seek by investing in research and/or buying factories more than you may ask or wait for even socialist nations. If it is lovism in general, we just have to share the knowledge through books, songs, and movies until we see the reality in multiple or all countries. We can court the u.s,Â but never wait on them. Who knows if Brics or xyz may embrace Lovism. How can a sick and poor person writes so clearly and so long an article? God’s miracle and may that extend towards perfect health and a lot more wealth. May God bless me a lot more, bless those who love me, and bless humankind a lot more through Showlove Trinity: let’s learn, let’s work,Â let’s have fun.

By Jarga kebba Gigo

An Activist and Transformer

Author of Juts Quhr-aahn.