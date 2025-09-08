Decomposed Body of 55-Year-Old Man Found in Car at NASS Gate

The police have confirmed the discovery of a decomposed body inside a car parked outside the annex gate of the National Assembly complex in Abuja.

The deceased, identified as 55-year-old Gaddafi Iwar, a Tiv man believed to be a labourer at a construction site within the complex, was found in a red Peugeot 406 with registration number BWR-577 BF around 9:00 a.m. on Sunday, September 7.

His body was first taken to the National Assembly Clinic for confirmation and later to Asokoro General Hospital. However, the hospital rejected it due to the advanced stage of decomposition.

To avoid health risks, members of the Tiv community and youth leaders moved the body to Gbawu Village, located between Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC) and Kuje Area Council, where it was buried.