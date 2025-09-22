spot_img
September 22, 2025 - 3:06 PM

We Are Agents of Renewed Hope— Wike Pledges World-Class Abuja Under Tinubu

Politics
— By: Pius Kadon

We’re Agents of Renewed Hope” — Wike Pledges World-Class Abuja Under Tinubu
Nyesom Wike

Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has pledged that Abuja will be transformed into a world-class city under President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope agenda.

Wike made the promise on Monday while flagging off the construction of Access Roads ILS 02 and ILS 03 (Timipre Sylva Street) in Mabushi District.

“We as agents are here to implement Mr President’s mission and vision, what the Renewed Hope agenda has for the people of Nigeria, and in particular the Federal Capital Territory,” Wike said.

The minister lauded Tinubu’s commitment to infrastructure, insisting the capital would soon rival major cities around the globe.

“Let’s continue to thank Mr President for his love and commitment to making our capital what it should be. In terms of infrastructure, Abuja will compete with other known cities of the world,” he declared.

Addressing critics, Wike dismissed concerns over the administration’s emphasis on road construction. “So many people have accused us of constructing roads. I said that’s one thing good at least you have identified that something is going on,” he quipped.

Wike urged residents to back ongoing projects, stressing that the city’s transformation can only succeed with collective support.

Pius Kadon
Pius Kadon
© 2025 The News Chronicle. All Rights Reserved.

