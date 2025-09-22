Israel Strikes Lebanon as Palestinian State Recognition Gains Ground

An Israeli drone strike on Sunday, September 21, killed five people, including three children, in the southern Lebanese town of Bint Jbeil, according to Lebanon’s health ministry. The attack also wounded two others.

Lebanon’s state news agency reported that the strike hit a motorbike and a vehicle. Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri confirmed that a father and his three children were among the dead, while the mother was injured. He described the incident as “a massacre against civilians.”

Prime Minister Nawaf Salam called the attack “a blatant crime against civilians and a message of intimidation aimed at our people returning to their villages in the south.”

The Israeli military said it had targeted a Hezbollah member but acknowledged that “several uninvolved civilians were killed.” It added: “The IDF regrets any harm to uninvolved individuals and operates to minimize harm as much as possible. The incident is under review.”

Despite a U.S.-brokered ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah in November 2024, Israel has continued to strike what it calls Hezbollah positions in southern Lebanon. Hezbollah has stated that it will not consider disarmament talks while Israeli operations continue and parts of southern Lebanon remain under occupation.

Meanwhile, momentum for international recognition of a Palestinian state increased over the weekend. On Sunday, September 21, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and Portugal formally recognised Palestine as a state, joining more than 140 other United Nations members.

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer said the move was aimed at “reviving the hope of peace and a two-state solution.” Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper warned Israel not to annex West Bank territory in response, saying: “We have made it clear this decision is about the security of both Israelis and Palestinians.”

Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas welcomed the UK’s decision, saying it would help pave the way for “the state of Palestine to live side by side with the state of Israel in security, peace and good neighbourliness.” Hamas also welcomed the recognition but urged countries to follow with “practical measures” such as ending arms sales to Israel.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu condemned the recognitions, calling them “a huge reward to terrorism” and repeating that “Palestinian statehood will not happen.” Far-right minister Itamar Ben Gvir called for Israel to annex the West Bank and dismantle the Palestinian Authority.

The United States opposed the recognitions, describing them as a “diplomatic gift to Hamas.”

The announcements come as the war in Gaza continues. Palestinian health officials reported that at least 68 people were killed in Gaza City on Sunday, bringing the total number of deaths in the nearly two-year conflict to about 65,000.