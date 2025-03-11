WCQ: Super Eagles and Eric Chelle Unveil Final 23-Man Squad for Rwanda and Zimbabwe Clashes

The Super Eagles of Nigeria, led by head coach Eric Chelle, have announced their final 23-man squad for the upcoming World Cup qualifiers against Rwanda and Zimbabwe.

In March, the Nigeria Football Federation released a 38-man provisional squad in collaboration with Chelle. However, the list has now been trimmed to 23 players, with notable omissions including Cyriel Dessers, Kelechi Iheanacho, Ahmed Musa, Zaidu Sanusi, and others.

The “Giants of Africa” will face Rwanda on March 21, marking matchday 5 of 10, before hosting Zimbabwe three days later in Nigeria. These matches are crucial for the newly appointed Super Eagles coach, as positive results are key to solidifying his position.

Despite their current struggles—winless in their last four qualifiers—the Super Eagles have drawn three, lost one, and sit 5th in the group with four points, just two ahead of the bottom-placed team.