West Ham’s Michail Antonio Makes First Appearance Since December After Car Accident

Since December, following a motor accident that almost claimed his life, West Ham United forward Michail Antonio made his first public appearance during West Ham United’s game against Newcastle United last night at the London Stadium, looking revamped and revived for the next chapter of his life.

Recall that The News Chronicle reported the Jamaican was involved in a serious accident in early December 2024. The forward has since been under medical care, undergoing treatments and several surgeries to restore his health.

Before their Premier League matchday 29 game against Newcastle — in which they suffered a narrow 0-1 defeat — West Ham presented the accident survivor. After the game, a 40-second video of the 34-year-old was released, with fans giving him a standing ovation and cheering enthusiastically upon his arrival.

Before his accident, Antonio had made 15 appearances this season for the Hammers, with one goal involvement to his name. In total, he has represented the London club 323 times, scoring 83 goals and providing 40 assists.

He was part of the West Ham squad that won the club’s 2022–23 UEFA Europa Conference League — their first major trophy of the 21st century.