Love in Every Word: Igbo Men Deserve Better Representation -Ossai

“A bitter pill to swallow” is how social commentator Ossai Ovie Success described the misrepresentation of Igbo men in the recent Nollywood movie “Love in every Word,” featuring actor Uzor Arukwe.

Ossai’s discontent stems from the film’s portrayal of Igbo men as careless spenders, which he asserted is “far from the truth.” As someone who has carefully watched the movie, Ossai felt compelled to express his disappointment and set the record straight.

According to Ossai, Igbo men are known for their financial prudence and responsibility, prioritizing investments in their families, businesses, and communities over reckless spending on romantic partners. “It’s essential to correct this stereotype,” Ossai emphasized, “as it perpetuates a negative and inaccurate image of Igbo men.”

He noted that Igbo culture values financial discipline and responsibility, especially in relationships, with Igbo men typically reserving their financial generosity for their wives and families.

Ossai also takes issue with the movie’s depiction of Igbo men being enthusiastic about debit alerts for personal expenses, calling it “misleading.” In reality, he argued, Igbo men tend to be cautious and prefer to invest their money wisely rather than spending it impulsively. This misrepresentation, Ossai suggested, is a disservice to the Igbo community and perpetuates negative stereotypes.

Despite his disappointment, Ossai acknowledges that he “loves the movie,” but hopes that in the future, filmmakers will strive to represent Igbo men and culture more accurately and respectfully. This, he believes, is crucial for promoting a positive and realistic image of Igbo men and challenging negative stereotypes.