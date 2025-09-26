spot_img
September 26, 2025 - 1:22 PM

CBN Launches National Campaign to Protect the Naira from Rising Replacement Costs

Finance
By: Ken Ibenne

CBN Headquarters

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has connected the growing printing and replacement expense of the naira to widespread abuse and bad handling of the national currency.

This was disclosed in Abuja during the official flag-off of a national sensitization campaign dubbed “Naira Our Pride: Handle with Care.”

 

Dr. Sikiru Adetona, Director of Currency Operations, acting on behalf of CBN Deputy Governor, Operations Directorate, Bala Bello, clarified that irresponsible habits include money spraying at social gatherings, tearing, folding, note writing on notes, and total mutilation, all of which compromise the value of the naira. He cautioned that maintaining the currency also raises the financial load in addition to undermining public trust in it.

 

The News Chronicle observed that this new campaign is a call to action for the country, not only a financial order. Encouragement of cooperation among banks, transportation unions, market associations, schools, religious organizations, civil society, and media helps the CBN frame the naira not only as a symbol of unity, sovereignty, and national pride but also as a simple means of exchange.

 

Bello said that preserving the naira’s integrity calls for group work. While merchants and transport companies should discourage rejection and currency abuse, he urged banks to educate consumers and guarantee only clean notes stay in circulation. The message is also supposed to be distributed into homes all throughout by civil society groups and the media.

 

As the holiday season draws near, the CBN warned Nigerians against cash hoarding, as it limits money availability, stifles circulation, and stresses the economy. Rather, people are urged to accept alternate payment methods and back sensible spending of cash.

 

The sensitization campaign will go beyond Abuja to include states, local authorities, and rural areas. The ultimate aim, according to the CBN, is to encourage behavioral change that extends the life of currency, lowers replacement costs, and improves transaction efficiency throughout the nation.

 

Hakama Sidi Ali, Acting Director of Corporate Communications at the CBN, reminded Nigerians that although the bank guarantees the supply of clean notes, it is important to respect and preserve the naira—this is every citizen’s civic obligation.

Ken Ibenne
Ken Ibenne
