Makinde Moves To Reduce HIV Prevalence in Oyo State 

The Oyo State Government has set aside ₦45 million to intensify efforts in tackling the spread of HIV/AIDS across the state.

This was revealed in a statement issued in Ibadan by the Commissioner for Information and Civic Orientation, Prince Dotun Oyelade.

According to the statement obtained by The News Chronicle, Governor Seyi Makinde announced the approval during the official inauguration of Ambassadors for the Oyo State Agency for the Control of AIDS (OYSACA), held in Ibadan.

Represented by his deputy, Mr. Bayo Lawal, the governor explained that the allocation, alongside the recent approval for the procurement of HIV test kits, was aimed at boosting the agency’s ability to fight the epidemic more effectively.

While inaugurating the ambassadors, Makinde reiterated his government’s determination to strengthen public health systems and reduce the prevalence of HIV/AIDS in the state. He stressed that the selected ambassadors would play a crucial role in driving awareness campaigns and supporting the government’s interventions.

Congratulating the new ambassadors, Makinde urged them to leverage their influence and networks to reinforce the fight against the virus.

“The inauguration of these ambassadors marks a significant milestone in our collective journey towards a future where HIV/AIDS is no longer a public health threat.

“As an ambassador, you are not just a representative; you are the champions of change. You are the voices for those who have been silent, the beacon of hope for those in darkness, and the catalyst in a more inclusive and compassionate society.

“Your roles will inspire truth, promote education, and ultimately save lives,” the governor stated.

He also praised OYSACA for its commitment, noting that community involvement and strong leadership were vital in tackling HIV/AIDS. Makinde added that the agency’s work would help reduce stigma, raise awareness, and ensure access to prevention, treatment, and care services for all residents.

In his remarks, the Chairman of OYSACA, Dr. Gbola Adetunji, applauded Governor Makinde for his proactive measures. He emphasized that the financial support would strengthen the agency’s ability to reach vulnerable groups and provide essential services.

Adetunji described the inauguration of the ambassadors as a new chapter in the agency’s history, aimed at fostering greater collaboration between government and respected individuals in the campaign against the virus. He also appreciated the Ministry of Health, development partners, Global Fund, APIN, Society for Family Health, and others for their support.

The newly inaugurated ambassadors pledged to use their platforms to sensitize communities, combat stigma, and promote preventive practices.

Those inaugurated include Chief Saka Balogun, Archbishop Ayo Ladigbolu, Mrs. Mutiat Ladoja, Alhaji Rasaq Adeleke, Mr. Wale Saminu, and Mr. Shina Peller.