WAEC Launches First-Ever Computer-Based Exam, Revokes 574 School Licences

The West African Examinations Council (WAEC) has leaped into digital transformation by launching its maiden Computer-Based West African Senior School Certificate Examination (CB-WASSCE) for school candidates, while simultaneously cracking down on examination malpractice with the revocation of 574 school licences nationwide.

Speaking at a press conference at WAEC’s National Office in Yaba, Lagos, the Head of the Nigeria National Office, Dr. Amos Josiah Dangut, announced that a record-breaking 1,973,253 candidates from 23,554 schools are scheduled to sit for the 2025 CB-WASSCE, set to commence on April 24 and run until June 20, 2025.

WAEC has revoked the licenses of 574 schools involved in exam malpractice.

According to Dr. Dangut, these institutions have been blacklisted and will no longer serve as recognized examination centres.

“All centres found culpable in examination malpractice have been delisted. These sanctions will be upheld by other examination bodies to deter malpractice across the board,” he said.

WAEC has also warned candidates that any deviation from their assigned papers will carry severe consequences, as paper variations have been pre-printed and are strictly enforced.

The 2025 WASSCE for School Candidates will be WAEC’s first-ever computer-based examination trial.

The aim is to reduce cheating and enhance efficiency.

The computer-based model will feature unique question sets for each candidate, a first in WAEC’s history.

“From this year, two candidates will not have the same questions for each number. This paradigm shift ensures greater academic integrity,” Dangut stated.

This year’s exam has also seen an increase of over 158,000 candidates compared to 2024, with female candidates (50.37%) slightly outnumbering males (49.63%).

Dr. Dangut assured that the 2025 CB-WASSCE results will be released within 45 days after the conclusion of the exams, and certificates will be issued within 90 days, available both in print and digitally.

WAEC has also partnered with the Nigerian Police Force and various state governments to ensure a hitch-free examination in regions affected by insecurity.

The council issued a stern warning against rogue websites and exam fraud syndicates, urging parents and candidates to avoid illegal platforms.

“We will continue to work with law enforcement to protect the integrity of our examinations. This is a collective fight,” Dr. Dangut concluded.