Tinubu Still In Charge From Abroad — Presidency Confirms Return Plans

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu may be overseas, but the wheels of governance are turning full speed at home.

According to a statement from the State House, the President remains actively involved in national affairs during his temporary trip to Europe.

The statement noted that after leaving Paris for London over the weekend, Tinubu has kept close contact with top government officials, including issuing critical directives to security chiefs amid emerging threats.

The Presidency reaffirmed that Tinubu’s absence is within the previously stated two-week timeframe and confirmed he will return to Abuja following the Easter holidays.

“President Tinubu’s commitment to Nigeria is steadfast, and governance continues smoothly under his leadership,” said Bayo Onanuga, Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy.

The statement thanked Nigerians for their concern and emphasized that the business of governance is fully operational despite the President’s physical absence.