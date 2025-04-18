I Wanted To Return To Barcelona -Messi

Lionel Messi has shared his thoughts on his illustrious career and the World Cup win.

“I can no longer ask for anything,” Messi said.

“I was missing the World Cup. I have won everything in football and achieved everything I ever aspired to.”

Messi revealed that he had initially considered returning to Barcelona. “I had the intention of returning to Barcelona, to go back and be in the place where I always wanted to be, but it wasn’t possible,” he stated.

The decision to move to the United States was a family one, according to Messi. “The decision was a family one, and after winning the World Cup, I didn’t want to play for another European team, so we moved to the United States,” he explained.

Reflecting on the World Cup final, Messi acknowledged the dramatic equalization by France. “It was crazy how France equalized with us, and the worst part is that I was the one who lost the ball in midfield, but we knew we had Dibu in the penalty shootout,” he said.

Messi also discussed the crucial penalty shootout. “I wasn’t thinking about where I would shoot against Lloris, I was just waiting until the last moment to shoot, just like I did during the match, doing what I always do with my usual shooting style,” he said. “I waited for him, and he moved, but I stayed calm. It was very beautiful to be able to score the first penalty in the shootout.”

Regarding the perceived rivalry with Mexico, Messi expressed his confusion. “The rivalry with Mexico? I don’t know when that rivalry started,” he said. “I have always felt great affection from the Mexican people. I have never disrespected anyone. I think they put themselves in a position of rivalry with us, but in reality, it doesn’t exist.”

Messi also touched on the dramatic conclusion to the match, saying, “If Kolo Muani had scored that goal at the end, it would have been a terrible ending, but luck has to appear in tournaments like these.”