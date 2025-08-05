WAEC Denies Viral List of 120 Schools with Withheld 2025 Results

The West African Examinations Council (WAEC) has dismissed a fake list circulating on social media that claims results of 120 schools were withheld in the recently released 2025 May/June West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) due to exam malpractice.

WAEC released the official 2025 WASSCE results on Monday and confirmed that only 38.32% of candidates obtained five credits, including English Language and Mathematics.

However, shortly after the announcement, a false circular allegedly issued by WAEC’s Director of Examination Malpractice and Irregularities, Dr. Florence Omobonike Ajayi went viral on WhatsApp.

The circular listed 120 schools, mostly in Lagos State, and claimed the principals of these schools were required to appear before an Investigative Panel by Friday, August 16, 2025, along with relevant documents and students’ exam scripts.

WAEC confirmed that the list did not originate from the council. A WAEC official explained that schools do not have access to students’ exam scripts and that WAEC identifies examination centres by numbers, not school names.

“The message did not come from WAEC. We would never ask any school to bring students’ scripts because they don’t have them. We don’t identify schools by name, only by centre numbers,” WAEC said.