2027: El-Rufai’s Plot to Install Atiku Undermines Power Rotation— APC Cries Out

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has launched a scathing attack on former Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, accusing him of working behind the scenes to impose ex-Vice President Atiku Abubakar as the 2027 presidential candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC).

In a statement made available to The News Chronicle on Monday, APC spokesperson Felix Morka alleged that El-Rufai and his allies are attempting to derail Nigeria’s delicate power rotation arrangement by promoting Atiku, despite the presidency currently being held by the South.

The accusation follows El-Rufai’s weekend swipe at President Bola Tinubu’s administration, which he reportedly branded “incompetent and clannish” during a political gathering in Sokoto.

But the ruling party isn’t taking the criticism lightly.

“El-Rufai and Atiku want to do to Nigeria what Atiku did to the PDP,” Morka said,