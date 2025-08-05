Woman Killed, Houses Burned in Clash Between Herders and Locals in Plateau

A woman has been killed and several houses set on fire following a violent clash between Fulani herders and local residents of Rwan and Kopmon communities in Mushere District, Bokkos Local Government Area of Plateau State.

The incident reportedly occurred on August 4 and was brought to the attention of the authorities by the Youth President of Mushere District at around 8:10 a.m.

The News Chronicle received the report that the cause of the conflict is still unknown, but tensions quickly escalated, leading to the death of an unidentified woman and significant destruction of property.

Troops from the Nigerian Army, along with members of a joint security task force, were deployed to the area to restore order. Efforts are ongoing to identify and arrest those responsible for the violence.

Security personnel remain on the ground, monitoring the situation to prevent any further violence.