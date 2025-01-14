APC Would Lose 2027 Election, If Opposition Parties Merge- Alkali

Political Commentator and Public Policy Analyst, Abubakar Alkali has stated that the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC risks the chances of winning the 2027 general election if other major political parties agree on a merger.

Alkali, who stated this on Monday January 13 while responding to questions on The News Chronicle’s Political Clinic, emphasized that though the opposition parties have not openly agreed on a merger, such strategy was a normal thing in politics.

According to him, the opposition political parties have to be confidential and not unveil all their methods.

The Baze University,s Senior Lecturer who alleged that the All Progressives Congress is sponsoring and using moles within the opposition to destabilize the parties, added that ahead of the 2027 presidential elections, the APC-led administration is plotting to plant their candidates within the opposition political parties.

“I think that the APC, the party in power is trying to destabilize the oppositions. The crises within the PDP, the leadership crises over the tenure of the National Chairman, all these are alleged to be sponsored by the APC.

The APC is using moles within the oppositions parties to destabilize them. They are trying to deny the Labour Party a presidential candidate. And for the PDP, the APC is trying to say that for a particular candidate who is considered the most popular, should not be given the ticket. They want to plant their own candidates within the opposition parties”. He added.

While stressing that the prevailing crises within the opposition parties would not prevent a possible merger, Alkali maintained that such disagreements witnessed within the opposition were not out of place.

Recall that the former Governor of Kaduna State, Nasir El-Rufai, ex-Chief Security Officer to late Gen Sani Abacha, Hamza Al Mustapha, Chairman of the Social Democratic Party, SDP, Shehu Gabam, and a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Segun Sowunmi, held a strategic meeting on Tuesday January 7.

According to the quartet, the meeting was aimed at reviewing the state of opposition democratic engagement in Nigeria.

Meanwhile, the meeting has continued to generate reactions from political pundits on the possibility of a merger by the opposition parties to challenge the ruling APC in the next general elections.

In his reaction, the Nasarawa State Governor, Alhaji Abdullahi Sule, has dismissed concerns over a potential merger of opposition political parties challenging the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Speaking in an interview on Thursday, Sule addressed various national issues, including the impact of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration.

He acknowledged the tough decisions taken by the president but emphasized that the long-term benefits would shape Nigerians’ opinions by the 2027 general elections.

According to Sule, Tinubu’s policies are already showing positive outcomes, with steady economic growth and increased production.

