VP Shettima Announces Massive Reforestation Plan Following Ethiopia Visit

Nigeria has announced plans to embark on a massive tree planting campaign starting next rainy season as part of its environmental sustainability efforts.

Vice President Kashim Shettima revealed the initiative during his state visit to Ethiopia, where he drew inspiration from Ethiopia’s successful Green Legacy Programme.

The ambitious project aims to plant 20 billion trees across Nigeria.

During his tour of Ethiopia’s agricultural and industrial facilities, Vice President Shettima praised the country’s achievements in combining environmental restoration with economic growth.

He described Ethiopia as a model for Africa’s development, particularly noting its success in transitioning from a major wheat importer to a self-sufficient producer and exporter to neighboring countries.

Shettima emphasized the importance of Nigeria-Ethiopia collaboration for Africa’s progress, pointing out that the two nations together represent over 350 million people.

“If Nigeria and Ethiopia work together, Africa will thrive,” he stated, highlighting the potential for joint initiatives in agriculture and environmental conservation.

The Nigerian delegation visited several key agricultural sites including Adama Dairy Farms, Luke Avocado Nursery, and Bishoftu Pea Farm to study Ethiopia’s successful models.

Dr. Kingsley Uzoma, Senior Special Assistant to Nigeria’s President on Agribusiness, confirmed President Bola Tinubu’s commitment to implementing similar agricultural transformation strategies in Nigeria.

These efforts are part of Nigeria’s broader plan to diversify its economy through increased agricultural exports of crops like avocado, pineapple, mango, cashew, and cocoa.

The proposed tree planting campaign represents a significant step in Nigeria’s environmental policy and aligns with continental efforts to address climate change while creating economic opportunities.

As African nations increasingly look to each other for sustainable development models, this initiative marks an important collaboration between two of the continent’s largest economies.