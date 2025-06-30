Immunization Drive: Anambra First Lady Tackles Vaccine Hesitancy

The wife of Anambra State Governor, Dr. Nonye Soludo, has thrown her weight behind the second phase of the National Immunization Plus Days, which officially kicked off across the state on June 29, 2025.

Vaccine hesitancy has been a major challenge in the state, resulting in very low uptake of routine immunization vaccines, as many quarters have advocated the introduction of more stern measures to force parents to make their children available for immunization.

Speaking on Monday, following the launch of the immunization week, Dr Soludo reaffirmed the state’s commitment to protecting children under five from deadly but preventable diseases.

She highlighted the scale of the exercise, which is running across 326 Primary Healthcare Centres (PHCs) in the state over five days, insisting that it is another opportunity for parents and caregivers to get their children vaccinated against preventable child killer disease, while urging statewide participation.

Dr Soludo emphasized that the vaccines are completely free and targeted specifically at children under five years old, calling on households, school administrators, religious institutions, and other child-centered establishments to support the campaign and grant access to vaccination teams.

“The vaccine is safe, trusted, and effective,” Dr. Soludo assured. “Let’s complement this important exercise by doing our part for the safety and future of our children. God bless you all.”

The routine immunization schedule in Anambra covers a wide range of life-threatening illnesses. From birth, children receive vaccines such as BCG, Hepatitis B0, and OPV0 to guard against tuberculosis, hepatitis, and polio.

At six weeks, babies are administered OPV1, Penta 1, IPV1, PCV1, and Rota1 to protect them from diseases like Diphtheria, Whooping Cough, Tetanus, Meningitis, Pneumonia, and more. This progression continues at 10 and 14 weeks, with additional doses of polio, pneumococcal, and rotavirus vaccines.

By nine months of age, children are immunized against measles, yellow fever, and meningitis with a follow-up dose for measles at 15 months. The comprehensive vaccine timetable aims to drastically reduce child mortality and ensure a healthier next generation.

As the campaign gathers momentum, Dr. Soludo’s advocacy serves as a strong call to action, reminding the public that immunization is not just a medical obligation, but a collective moral responsibility to safeguard the future of every child in Anambra State.