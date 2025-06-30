“I am going to be playing a voice recording between Zlatan and Sam Larry, during the time Mohbad died.

I expect in 48 hours, Zlatan will come out to explain what he knows and why he did not speak out when we were seeking justice for Mohbad,” VDM declared in a viral post.

The activist condemned public figures and fans alike for abandoning the case prematurely, accusing them of hypocrisy and complicity. He insisted that Mohbad’s death demands justice, especially since the late singer has yet to be buried.

In a separate exclusive interview granted to the media on June 30, 2025, socialite Sam Larry broke his silence once more, denying all allegations of assault or intimidation.

Referring to the widely circulated 2023 viral video, in which he appeared to confront Mohbad during a video shoot, Larry claimed he only demanded repayment of a debt, denying any physical altercation.

“I did not threaten Mohbad with boys. I only went to the beach to buy something for my child. When I got there, I saw Mohbad and others shooting a video,” he explained.

“I told Mohbad he would not leave if he didn’t pay the money he owed me. Zlatan held me back and told me I had passed that level, and that was how the matter ended.”

Larry claimed that he never arranged for thugs or physically harmed the singer. He also mentioned that Zlatan is a witness to the fact that no violence occurred.

Meanwhile, veteran Nollywood actor Ayo Olaiya weighed in on the case, urging the Nigerian government and Mohbad’s family to fast-track the investigation. “The life Imole lived while he was alive and the events that followed after he departed this sinful world show that he was born to rule the world. To all the parties concerned: family and government, please hasten your investigation and do the needful. Let the dead rest,” Olaiya pleaded on an Instagram post.

Case Timeline and Legal Updates

September 12, 2023: Mohbad died under unclear circumstances in Lagos.

October 2023: Following public outrage and a petition from the late singer, Naira Marley and Sam Larry were arrested and detained for five weeks. They were later released on bail.

February 2025: A Magistrate Court in Lagos officially cleared both men of involvement, citing lack of evidence linking them to Mohbad’s death.

As of June 30, 2025: Mohbad’s body remains unburied.

Mohbad’s family has repeatedly rejected the official autopsy report, claiming inconsistencies and calling for an independent forensic inquiry.

While a section of the public believes the legal process should be respected following the court’s ruling, others argue that influential figures close to Mohbad still owe the public the truth.

VeryDarkMan’s 48-hour ultimatum to Zlatan Ibile to speak up could force new testimonies into the public sphere.

As of press time, Zlatan is yet to make any public statement in response.

