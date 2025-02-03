Villa Signs Marcus Rashford on Loan from ManUtd

Aston Villa has announced the signing of Marcus Rashford on loan from Manchester United until the end of the 2024/25 season.



His departure was also confirmed by his boyhood club, Manchester United.

“Aston Villa is delighted to announce the loan signing of Marcus Rashford from Manchester United.”

Rashford, who began his youth career with Manchester United in 2005, was promoted to the senior team in 2015. He has scored 138 goals in over 400 appearances and has won five major trophies.

The England international has been capped 60 times by the Three Lions, netting 17 goals in an England shirt. He has represented his country at two World Cups and two European Championships.

