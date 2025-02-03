9mobile Loses Over 6,000 Subscribers in Two Months

9mobile has seen a drop in its subscriber base, with 6,079 customers switching to other networks in November and December 2024.

The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) released a report on mobile number portability, showing that 9mobile lost 3,891 subscribers in November and 2,188 in December.

Meanwhile, only 27 new customers joined 9mobile in November, and 17 in December.

Other telecom operators had fewer outgoing porting numbers. In December, MTN lost 236 subscribers, Airtel 269, and Globacom 305, while 9mobile had the highest loss.

For incoming subscribers, MTN gained the most, with 1,856 new users, followed by Airtel with 835 and Globacom with 290.

The report also highlighted a decline in overall mobile number portability activities, with December recording 2,998 porting cases, a drop from 4,726 in November.

9mobile’s market share has also decreased, dropping to 1.9% in December 2024.

The company’s subscriber base remained at 3.2 million for two consecutive months.

In contrast, other telecom operators gained more users. MTN’s market share grew to 51% with 84.6 million subscribers, Airtel’s increased to 56.6 million, and Globacom recovered from earlier losses, reaching 20.1 million subscribers by the end of 2024.