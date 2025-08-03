VIDEO: NDLEA Uncovers Drugs Hidden in Vehicle Side Mirrors

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has intercepted illegal drugs concealed inside car side mirrors.

The agency’s Director of Media and Advocacy, Femi Babafemi, disclosed this in a post on his X (formerly Twitter) account on Sunday, as monitored by The News Chronicle.

He wrote, “Drug traffickers have now resorted to hiding drugs in vehicle side mirrors, as discovered by NDLEA officers in one of our latest seizures. Let’s all stay alert.”

This discovery adds to a growing list of unusual hiding spots used by traffickers, including lipstick tubes, prayer beads, clothes hangers, and the seams of dresses.

The NDLEA has since intensified its surveillance and screening efforts at all entry and exit points across Nigeria, warning traffickers that the agency continues to stay ahead of their increasingly desperate smuggling tactics