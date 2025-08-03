Confusion as Presidency Confirms Bayo Ojulari as NNPC Chief Despite Arrest Report

Confusion surrounds the status of Bayo Ojulari, Group Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL), following reports that he was forced to sign a resignation letter under pressure.

Media reports claim that Ojulari was coerced into resigning by operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on Friday night. The EFCC has neither confirmed nor denied these reports as of Sunday morning.

According to the reports obtained by The News Chronicle, EFCC Chairman Ola Olukoyede and the Director General of the Department of State Services (DSS), Adeola Ajayi, were said to have supervised the operation, which allegedly took place without approval from the presidency.

However, the Presidency has denied these allegations. Presidential adviser Bayo Onanuga stated that Ojulari remains the CEO of NNPCL, dismissing the rumors.

“Ojulari remains the substantive head of NNPCL,” Onanuga said, putting to rest the speculation.

Ojulari is currently facing corruption allegations, including involvement in a $21 million scandal. Civil society groups are calling for his arrest and prosecution, alleging that Abdullahi Bashir Haske a detained associate confessed to holding the funds on Ojulari’s behalf.

In response, the groups have launched a three day protest at the National Assembly, NNPCL headquarters, and EFCC offices to demand action.

Meanwhile, the EFCC has dismissed the claims of forced resignation and unlawful detention as “ridiculous and mischievous,” urging the public to disregard the reports. EFCC sources insist the claims are false and misleading.

The situation remains uncertain, with no official EFCC statement confirming whether Ojulari has been arrested or will be prosecuted. The controversy has sparked public concern about possible political interference in Nigeria’s oil industry and the influence of powerful individuals behind the scenes.

Photo, Bayo Ojulari, Group Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited