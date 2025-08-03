ENACTS Initiative Gathers Momentum as NiMet Concludes Maproom Training Workshop in Abuja

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has concluded a transformative week-long Maproom Training Workshop at its headquarters in Abuja, setting the stage for the imminent launch of the Enhancing National Climate Services (ENACTS) initiative.

The training, held from July 28 to August 1, 2025, brought together a diverse group of stakeholders from the agriculture, health, and academic sectors. Participants were exposed to the practical use of NiMet’s interactive Maproom platform, a tool specifically developed to enhance access to climate information and strengthen early warning systems, disaster preparedness, public health planning, and sustainable agricultural practices.

The News Chronicle’s reporter at the event gathered that the workshop sparked great enthusiasm among participants, who now form part of a growing national network of climate information champions. The Maproom platform, which features an intuitive interface and robust data coverage, is seen as instrumental in promoting informed and timely decision-making for climate resilience in various sectors.

Speaking at the closing ceremony, the Director General and Chief Executive Officer of NiMet, Professor Charles Anosike, described the workshop as a vital step toward mainstreaming the use of climate data in national planning. “This workshop has created a network of empowered individuals equipped with the skills and tools to utilize climate information for smart, timely decisions,” he stated. “Our goal is to ensure that early warning is matched with early action.”

Professor Anosike reiterated NiMet’s commitment to providing accurate, timely, and actionable climate services that align with Nigeria’s development goals. He also applauded the contributions of key implementing partners: Sahel Consulting, the International Research Institute (IRI), and the Gates Foundation for their strategic roles in steering the ENACTS initiative.

The Maproom training serves as a key preparatory phase for the official launch of the ENACTS project, which is scheduled for August 19 to 20, 2025, in Abuja. The two-day event is expected to feature a high-level opening ceremony and technical breakout sessions aimed at showcasing achievements and outlining the next steps for deepening the delivery of climate services in Nigeria.

Described by experts as a game changer, the ENACTS initiative is set to bridge critical gaps between climate science and policy by providing localized, user-driven, and sector-specific climate data. This aligns with global calls for resilience-building in the face of climate change and its growing impact on livelihoods, food systems, and health outcomes.

As Nigeria braces for more frequent climate-related challenges, the momentum from this training workshop and the upcoming ENACTS launch could not be more timely. For now, all eyes are on Abuja as the countdown begins to what may become a landmark moment in Nigeria’s climate service delivery landscape.