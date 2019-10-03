Value Added Tax (VAT) Seminar

Hello, my name is Chief Blakey Okwudili IJEZIE, B.Sc, FCA, FCTI, FIMC, CMC.

I was born in Onitsha, Anambra State, and educated at two famous secondary schools – Oraukwu Grammar School (Non Sibi Sed Aliis) and Christ The King College (CKC), Onitsha, for my Higher School. I am an indigene of the famous town in Ekwusigo Local Government Area – Ozubulu (Ozubulu Nwelu Ebu Nwee Mfu).

I am the Founder and Managing Partner/Chief Executive Officer of Okwudili Ijezie & Co., a niche firm of Chartered Accountants and Tax Consultants that I founded in January 1994. Our VISION is to become the most trusted advisors in Nigeria. Our MISSION is: Blessing our clients and allies with the advisory strengths that we are gaining.

I invite you to the VAT (Value Added Tax) SEMINAR holding @ the OGUTA Hall of Sheraton Hotel & Suites, Ikeja, Lagos, on October 31st and November 1st, 2019.

I am a Tax Consultant, Serial Entrepreneur and a Chartered Accountant with over 37 years of experience spanning Accounting, Audit, Consulting, Taxation, Banking (Commercial, Mortgage & Microfinance), Risk Management, Corporate Governance and Strategic Development, Investment Advisory and Financial Management.

I am also the Founder/Chief Executive Officer of I & I INVESTMENTS LIMITED (May 1993), a niche and bespoke investment advisory company, advising business leaders and helping them solve complex problems. This includes helping high growth businesses raise the capital to fund their long term strategy.

I qualified as a Chartered Accountant in 1985 at Price Waterhouse, the foremost international firm of Chartered Accountants in the world, now PricewaterhouseCoopers.

I became a Fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN) in 1996, and a Fellow of the Chartered Institute of Taxation of Nigeria (CITN) in 2000. Just on Friday, August 30, 2019, I became a Fellow of the Institute of Management Consultants (FIMC), as well as a Certified Management Consultant (CMC).

The highlight of my banking career was pioneering the setting up of the first upcountry (outside Lagos) Branch of Zenith Bank plc at Onitsha, Anambra State, in 1992.

Earlier in 1982, I had graduated from the Department of Accountancy of the University of Nigeria, Enugu Campus, with a Second Class Upper Division Degree.

Since 2012, I have been a Member of the Statutory Audit Committee of Continental Reinsurance plc, the Premier Pan-African Reinsurer.

I am very passionate about our culture and tradition, and have been bestowed with a number of traditional Chieftaincy titles, namely Ite-Ozubulu Nine, Ezeanaekwu Maka Ya, Onyikodolu-Umudunu, Agbanwo Dike Izu, to mention a few.

The VAT Seminar is being organized by the firm of Okwudili Ijezie & Co. (Chartered Accountants), a niche Accounting & Taxation Practice founded by me, Chief Blakey Ijezie, B.Sc, FCA, FCTI, FIMC, CMC, in January 1994.

*TARGET AUDIENCE*

Chief Financial Officers (CFOs). Financial Controllers. Tax Managers. Management Accountants. Tax Consultants. Finance Administrators/Analysts in SMEs and start-ups. Banks: Microfinance, Commercial, Mortgage and Merchant, etc. Tax Officers of the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS).

*SEMINAR CONTENT*

The Legality (or otherwise) of the proposed increase in the rate of Value Added Tax (VAT), a purely legislative function, by the Federal Executive Council. Historical evolution of Value Added Tax in Nigeria – What is the purpose of VAT?. Sales Tax Vs. Value Added Tax – Is Nigeria actually practicing a Sales Tax or Value Added Tax regime? Increase in VAT – What are the negative implications? Synopsis of Withholding Tax – sometimes confused as Value Added Tax. Detailed List of Items Exempted from VAT – How can I legally avoid paying VAT? Problems of VAT Administration in Nigeria. Frequently Asked Questions and Answers On Value Added Tax (VAT).

Venue: OGUTA Hall, Sheraton Hotel & Suites, Ikeja, Lagos.

Date: October 31 – November 1, 2019.

Fee: N98,750 per participant.

Organizers: Okwudili Ijezie & Co. (Chartered Accountants)

~ since January 1994.

BLAKEY GARDENS

Anthony Village, Lagos

O. Box 1, Surulere, Lagos.

Attention: Chief Blakey Ijezie, B.Sc, FCA, FCTI, FIMC, CMC

Tel: 08032030455

email: blakeyijezie@yahoo.com