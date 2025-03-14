Valiant Movement Wraps Up LG Inauguration Tour, Rallies Support for Ozigbo Ahead of APC Guber Primaries

A fast-growing nationwide grassroots youth movement in Nigeria, the Valiant Movement, concluded its statewide Local Government inauguration tour on Thursday, following its inauguration in Awka, the State Capital.

The tour witnessed the swearing-in of newly appointed ward coordinators alongside their executives of the movement, as well as community-based conversations.

The tour is consistent with the movement’s action plan and mobilization strategy in support of Valentine Ozigbo, a frontline governorship aspirant of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

It tested the strength of the movement’s leadership by placing demands on the zonal coordinators and directors, who joined the national coordinator, Mr. Ike Bishop Okoronkwo, in touring the three senatorial zones of Anambra State.

Addressing the movement’s LGA coordinators during their strategic meetings, the group’s coordinator, Okoronkwo, reaffirmed the movement’s commitment to making Anambra State livable and secure again by ensuring the election of Valentine Ozigbo as the next governor in the upcoming November elections.

He described Ozigbo as a compassionate leader with a proven track record in leadership and resource management.

“I am grateful to everyone who answered our call and made themselves part of this project,” said Ike Bishop Okoronkwo.

“I must commend the enthusiasm and proactive response of our zonal and ward coordinators. Together, we will work towards building a brighter future for Ndị Anambra—a future that generations to come will read about in history books and be proud of.

“For Valiants, our goal is simple, and our message is clear: Valentine Ozigbo is the only candidate with the capacity and willingness to serve Ndị Anambra. He is humble, he listens, and he understands the needs of the people. He has achieved remarkable success in the business world with verifiable results, yet he does not see himself as superior to the common trader in a market square.

“That is why I am giving all of us one simple task—let us go down to our wards, engage APC stakeholders, and show them that giving Valentine Ozigbo the ticket is in the best interest of our party.”