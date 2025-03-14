All-Share Index Gains 0.12%; Updc excels, Tantalizer and Access Corp Lead Volume

On March 13, 2025, the Nigerian All-Share Index finished the trading day higher, up 130.56 points to 106,220.94.

Despite a drop in trading volume, this increase represents a 0.12% improvement from the previous day’s total of 106,090.38.

The daily trading volume experienced a sharp decline, from 1.4 billion shares traded the day before to 341.6 million shares.

However, due to the upward price action, the market capitalisation increased from N66.4 trillion the day before to N66.5 trillion over 11,233 transactions.

UPDC and INTBREW, two top performers, saw remarkable increases, rising 9.92% and 9.62%, respectively.

ACADEMY and UPL, on the other hand, experienced losses, falling by 9.66% and 10.00%, respectively.

Notably, trading activity was dominated by TANTALISER and ACCESSCORP, significantly boosting the day’s total volume.

Market Summary

Current ASI: 106,220.94 points

Previous ASI: 106,090.38 points

Day Change: +0.12%

Year-to-Date Performance: +3.2%

Volume Traded: 341.6 million shares

Market Cap: N66.5 trillion

Top 5 Gainers

UPDC: +9.92% to N2.77

INTBREW: +9.62% to N5.70

ROYALEX: +9.59% to N0.80

MULTIVERSE: +8.81% to N8.65

NGXGROUP: +6.14% to N32.85

Top 5 Losers

UPL: -10.00% to N4.32

ACADEMY: -9.66% to N2.62

REDSTAREX: -9.32% to N5.35

NEIMETH: -8.33% to N2.75

CILEASING: -4.75% to N3.81

Volume of trades

The daily trading volume decreased, closing at 341.6 million shares after trading 1.4 billion shares the day before.

TANTALISER topped the trading scene with an astounding 29.6 million shares traded. ACCESSCORP came in second with 29.1 million shares.

With 28.7 million shares traded, ZENITHBANK also demonstrated impressive performance.

Furthermore, UNIVINSURE provided 20.9 million shares, while GTCO contributed 26.6 million.

Value of trade

GEREGU was the top performer in terms of trading value, enabling remarkable transactions of N7.7 billion.

GTCO and ZENITHBANK contributed N1.6 billion and N1.3 billion to the daily total, while ARADEL added N1.6 billion.

ACCESSCORP used N693.2 million to round out the trade value calculations.

Performance of FUGAZ and SWOOT

The SWOOT category saw a 0.57% increase for OANDO.

ZENITHBANK saw a 0.52% increase in the FUGAZ sector, whereas FBNH saw no changes in price.

UBA decreased by 0.68%, GTCO fell by 1.79%, and ACCESSCORP fell by 1.05%.

Forecast for the market

In light of the adverse patterns the All-Share Index has seen in March, it might be ready for a correction.

Investors looking to purchase at a discount may find possibilities if the market is not considered overbought.