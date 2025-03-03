Building/Operating Domestic Refineries in Nigeria.

Building and operating domestic refineries in Nigeria is significantly more beneficial than importing cheaper, low-quality refined petroleum products. Establishing domestic refineries would lead to substantial economic advantages like job creation, foreign exchange savings, improved product quality control, energy security, and a more robust domestic economy, even if initial costs might seem higher due to upfront investment in infrastructure development.

Long story short, building a refinery is a huge investment, especially for a country like Nigeria. Globally, there is a surplus of refineries, and if you look closely, whether building a new one is a good option or not. Many of the refineries are running at low volume as there is surplus refining capacity, which means that you can get the refined product back while paying very little to the refiners, so why invest so much in a new one?

Ironically, our beloved country, Nigeria, has a problem: It is one of the world’s top oil producers but it doesn’t have sufficient gasoline to fuel its struggling economy. The country’s four state-owned refineries are currently operating at less than 15% capacity following decades of neglect, poor maintenance, mismanagement, and corruption in the industry. Thankfully, the organised private sector is fully ready to rescue our oil and gas sector like it happened in the telecom sector a couple of decades ago.

Furthermore, as of 2018, Nigeria spent $9.95 billion importing refined petroleum. 74% of imports were from the Netherlands, Belgium, Luxembourg, and the United Kingdom. Those are all countries much richer than Nigeria. All of them rely on private sector operations for refined petroleum products, not the government. However, refineries are different all over the world because they have to be, not only to process the raw crude oil but also to make products in proportions that match the market demand.

Essentially, not all crude oil is the same. Russian Urals grade crude, being of medium density and molecular weight and high sulphur, is very different from the lower density, lower molecular weight, low sulphur US West Texas Intermediate. Yet all of these inputs must be able to create a standardised set of outputs, like gasoline, heating oil, bunker fuel for ships, LPG for cooking and heating, and rigorously purified chemical feedstock for the creation of such things as polymers, herbicides, detergents, permanent markers, and a lot more. All of those products must perform the same way every single time.

In conclusion, Nigeria produces only high-value, low-sulphur-content, light crude oils—Antan Blend, Bonny Light, Bonny Medium, Brass Blend, and Escravos Light. Hence, the need to support the building and takeoff of our own refineries in Nigeria rather than importing cheaper, low-quality refined petroleum products.

Finally, the HARBINGER of HOPE is the coming on stream of the private refineries that has the capacity to change the dynamics. Namely: Dangote Petroleum Refinery & Petrochemicals, Lekki Free Trade Zone, Ibeju Lekki, Lagos, Nigeria.

2 • The BUA Refinery in Akwa Ibom State, Nigeria, a significant petrochemical project with a capacity of 200,000 barrels per day.

3 • Gasoline Associates International is one of the private companies licensed by the DPR To establish private petroleum refineries in Nigeria, situated in Ipokia, Ogun State precisely. It’s the only petroleum refinery in Nigeria that is with a fully vertically integrated technology covering all aspects of refining, petrochemicals and gas. In joint partnership with FL Engineering Consortium, it has established a 100,000bpd Petroleum Refinery & Petrochemical Plant, expandable to a 450,000 BPSD capacity, for strategic reason it may maintain the 100,000bpd.

