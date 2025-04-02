Uromi Killings: Reactions Trail Kaduna Police Officer’s Threat On Retaliation Against Southerners

A police officer in Kaduna State, identified as Hadaina Hussaini Dan-Taki, has come under heavy criticism after allegedly threatening retaliatory attacks against southerners residing in northern Nigeria.

The threat, which was reportedly made via a Facebook post, followed the killing of 16 northerners in Uromi, Esan North East Local Government Area of Edo State.

Dan-Taki allegedly wrote, “I swear to Almighty God, we must do something for you guys. Have you forgotten all your brothers that are living here in the North? Make my word, after one week you shall see the result.”

Amid backlash over his comments, Dan-Taki altered his name on Facebook and restricted public access to his page, limiting the visibility of his posts and comments.

The incident stirred public reaction when an X user, Uche, who tweets as #UcheDIgboezeson, shared a screenshot of Dan-Taki’s post.

The post was tagged to Force Public Relations Officer, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, with the caption, “#Princemoye1, take care of this sir.”

In a swift response, Adejobi acknowledged the report, stating, “Noted for necessary action. Thanks.”

Meanwhile, it was gathered on Monday that 14 suspects have been apprehended in connection with the killing of hunters from Kano State in Uromi. The suspects have reportedly been transferred to Abuja for further interrogation, according to Edo State Governor Monday Okpebholo.

The attack, which occurred last Thursday, targeted a group of northerners traveling to Kano for Sallah celebrations.

Their vehicle was allegedly ambushed by a mob who, after discovering guns within the vehicle, proceeded to attack and kill them.

The incident has sparked nationwide outrage and calls for swift justice.

Edo state Governor Monday Okpebholo condemned the killings, describing the attack as “unacceptable” and vowing that those responsible would face the full weight of the law.

As of press time, authorities have yet to confirm whether Dan-Taki will face disciplinary action over his comments.