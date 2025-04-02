President Tinubu Condoles with Kano on the Death of Kingmaker Alhaji Abbas Sanusi

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has expressed grief over the passing of Alhaji Abbas Sanusi, the Galadiman Kano and senior kingmaker of the Kano Emirate.

He died at 92 after a protracted illness, many children and grandchildren survive him.

Among his children is Alhaji Abdullahi Abbas, the Kano State chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

President Tinubu described the deceased as a strong pillar of the traditional institution, its survival and development.

The President said the services of the late Sanusi, a titleholder since 1959, would be appreciated far beyond Kano Emirate and Kano State.

President Tinubu condoled with the government and people of Kano State, the Kano Emirate Council and the family of the late chief for the irreparable loss.

The President prayed to Allah to admit the Galadima in Jannatul Firdaus and comfort the family.