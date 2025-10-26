Boko Haram Suspected to be Behind Power Outage in Yobe

A major power outage has hit Yobe State after suspected Boko Haram terrorists vandalized electricity facilities in Katarko village, Gujba Local Government Area.

The attack disrupted power supply across the state, forcing residents to adjust to the blackout.

In a statement released on Saturday night , the Yobe Electricity Distribution Company (YEDC) confirmed the incident and said it had managed to restore power to Damaturu and surrounding areas through an alternative source.

According to the company, it is working closely with the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) to fully restore electricity through the national grid.

The statement also noted that Maiduguri will continue to receive electricity from the Maiduguri Emergency Power Plant (MEPP).

YEDC urged the public to remain vigilant and report any suspicious persons or activities around power installations to law enforcement agencies or the nearest YEDC office.

This is not the first time such vandalism has occurred in the area, and as of the time of this report, no group has claimed responsibility. However, the attack bears similarities to previous incidents linked to Boko Haram terrorists.