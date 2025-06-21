UPDATE: Gunmen Attack Benue Again, Two Days After Tinubu’s Visit

Just two days after President Bola Ahmed Tinubu visited Benue State to address growing security concerns, another violent attack has taken place on Friday Night.

Armed gunmen stormed Wannune town in the Tarka Local Government Area during the night, setting houses on fire and forcing residents to flee into nearby bushes to escape.

Eyewitnesses described the scene as chaotic, with people running for safety as flames engulfed their homes. The number of casualties from the attack is still unknown.

This fresh attack comes on the heels of the Yelewata massacre, where around 200 people reportedly lost their lives.

The latest violence has raised serious questions about the effectiveness of the president’s directive to arrest those responsible for the killings and restore peace in the region.

Residents and local leaders are now calling for urgent action, saying the government must go beyond promises and take concrete steps to end the ongoing violence and insecurity in Benue State.