NWDC CEO Backs Push for Infrastructure Development in the North-West at 2025 PPP Summit

The Managing Director and CEO of the North-West Development Commission (NWDC), Professor Shehu Abdullahi Ma’aji, recently attended the 2025 Nigeria Public-Private Partnership (PPP) Summit. The event took place at the State House Conference Centre, Presidential Villa in Abuja, on Friday.

The two-day summit, organized by the Infrastructure Concession Regulatory Commission (ICRC), marks a strong effort by the Federal Government to encourage private sector involvement in tackling Nigeria’s massive $2.3 trillion infrastructure gap.

President Bola Tinubu, represented by Vice President Kashim Shettima, reaffirmed the government’s commitment to fast-tracking approvals for important infrastructure projects across the country.

He emphasized the administration’s focus on providing reliable electricity, good roads, accessible healthcare, and quality education all aimed at improving the daily lives of Nigerians.

The Vice President called on all participants to move from talk to action, urging them to embrace innovation, efficiency, and integrity in all partnership efforts.

He quoted the President, saying, “What matters to Nigerians are not promises but results,” and highlighted Nigeria’s vast potential for investment, especially in underserved areas.

For the North-West region, this summit supports the kind of partnerships the NWDC has been working toward.

Our communities have been waiting for the infrastructure needed to reach their full potential. When the President speaks about Nigeria’s opportunities, he’s referring to regions like ours where the need is high, the benefits are clear, and the impact is immediate.

The NWDC is fully ready to work with any partner who shares our commitment to turning this potential into real progress.

We have deep knowledge of our region and are ready to act quickly with those serious about building a better future for our people.