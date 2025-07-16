Luis Díaz Open to Liverpool Exit Amid Interest from Barcelona and Bayern Munich

In a developing transfer saga, Colombian winger Luis Díaz is reportedly open to leaving Liverpool this summer, with European heavyweights Barcelona and Bayern Munich expressing keen interest in securing his services.

According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Liverpool have already turned down two offers from Bayern, as well as initial approaches from Barcelona. However, both clubs are undeterred and are expected to return with renewed bids.

It is understood that Díaz has informed both suitors of his willingness to make a move, should a suitable proposal be tabled. Nonetheless, the final decision lies firmly in the hands of Liverpool, who are under no pressure to sell unless an offer meets their valuation.

Since joining Liverpool from FC Porto in January 2022, Díaz has become an integral part of the Reds’ attacking line. Known for his pace, flair, and relentless work ethic, the 27-year-old has been a valuable asset under both Jürgen Klopp and now Arne Slot.

Before his move to Anfield, Díaz enjoyed a prolific spell at FC Porto. He was also the joint top scorer at the 2021 Copa América, showcasing his talent on the international stage with Colombia.