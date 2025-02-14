UNIZIK Expels Female Student Who Bit and Assaulted Lecturer Over TikTok Video

The Nnamdi Azikiwe University (UNIZIK), Awka, has expelled a student, Goddy-Mbakwe Chimamaka Precious, over her alleged assault on a lecturer from the Department of Theatre and Film Studies.

The incident, which gained widespread attention after a video surfaced online, involved a student attacking Dr. Chukwudi Okoye, a Theatre Arts and Film Studies Department lecturer after he interrupted her while recording a TikTok video on campus.

The young lady had gone ahead to tear the lecturer’s clothes and bitten him on the arm, even as the teacher maintained a calm pose.

In an official expulsion letter cited by our correspondent, dated February 13, 2025, and signed by the Acting Registrar, Mr. Victor I. Modebelu, the university stated that the decision followed the recommendation of the Student Disciplinary Committee, which found the student’s actions to be a gross violation of the institution’s disciplinary regulations, specifically Regulation 4 (SDR).

It said the expulsion is with immediate effect, with the university directing Precious to vacate the premises and return any university property in her possession.

