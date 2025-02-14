Don’t Be A Two Face!!

Dont be a two face. Life is full of faces, however beautiful or ugly ones face is, appreciate it, love it and make it a beauty to behold else one will be two faced, looking for another face.

We live in a world that is beyond human knowledge. No matter how aware one thinks one is about things, there are certain things one would come across to their awareness of not being aware of them will awe and waoh them.

Two face is always two face in all situation. The face remains two, the attaction to things and people at the same time, too many and too difficult to remain one faced and focused on one thing for long.

Avoid them that have two faces, they can’t be trusted, slippery, chasing with the hare today and running with the hound tomorrow, their lifestyle.

They will always be two-faced; black today becomes their predilection, yellow, their charm tomorrow, and brown, their attraction next tomorrow.

They are not to be trusted those with two faces, their love, and attention two-faced, their faithfulness and allegiance two-faced, their words and promises two-faced. Can’t be one faced and focused on one thing. Number One is a taboo to them, two and more in one fell swoop, in them they thrive.

In marriage, run from a two face. In business, avoid them that are two-faced. In relationship, flee from them that are two-faced. They may come with a face of faithfulness, genuineness, love, and affection, the another face of betrayal, unfaithfulness, cheating, or deception is their bidding for time.

They are not to be trusted with anything, their hearts dried with sympath and empathy. They strike and bite, unminding where and how sensitive, once it gratifies and gives them maximum satisfaction they will bite, draw and chew your flesh even in your most pitiable condition.

Flee from a two faced pastor, they are the undoing of many. Flee from a two-faced mentor, many have mangled into a pit of distraught and depression. Run away from a two-faced lover, their love too sweet, poison, coated with honey.

Flee from anything with a semblance of a two face, they can be amazingly a steeze, delibrately doing the unimaginable to woo you, however nice they appear, sleak with words , their two face dimension will always show and the deception, their arsenal which others previously swallowed with pains and agony would with time be your pill too.

Beware of two face friends, suitors friends, husband, wife, etc, they are narcissistic in their dealing, making you feel a victim , their stock in trade.

Dr. Jarlath Uche Opara

