TikTok Returns to U.S. App Stores

TikTok is now available again on U.S. app stores after being removed for almost a month due to national security concerns.

Apple and Google reinstated the app following a letter from U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi, stating the ban would not be immediately enforced.

Along with TikTok, other apps owned by its parent company ByteDance, including CapCut and Lemon8, were also restored.

The app was taken down due to a law passed under former President Joe Biden, which required ByteDance to sell TikTok’s U.S. operations or face a ban.

The law imposed potential fines on app store operators for non-compliance.

However, after President Donald Trump took office, he signed an executive order to delay the ban, giving ByteDance more time to find a buyer.

With the restoration, services like Oracle resumed support for TikTok, but the confusion about penalties kept the app out of U.S. stores until now.

TikTok had been one of the most downloaded apps in the country, with 52 million downloads last year.

