Hardly days after the United States issued a travel advisory to its citizens in Tanzania, the United Kingdom has followed suit.

Tanzania has repeatedly denied the possibility that it is hiding an Ebola case, even as the World Health Organisation reiterates the importance of sharing information with all stakeholders.

Around 75,000 UK nationals visit Tanzania every year,and the country’s tourism sector is likely to bear the brunt of the fallout from this Ebola scandal.

Source: Reuters