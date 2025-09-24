spot_img
September 24, 2025

UNIMAID VC Commends ASUU for Secretariat Renovation, Staff Welfare

Education
— By: Hassan Haruna

UNIMAID VC Commends ASUU for Renovating Secretariat, Promoting Staff Welfare
UNIMAID entrance gate

The Vice-Chancellor of the University of Maiduguri, Professor Mohammed Laminu Mele, has praised the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) for its dedication to staff welfare.

He particularly commended the union for renovating and building the perimeter wall of its Secretariat.

Speaking on his behalf, the Deputy Vice-Chancellor (Academic Services), Professor Mohammed Ahmed Waziri, delivered the remarks when the National President of ASUU, Professor Christopher Piwuna, visited the university on Tuesday, September 23, 2025.

During the visit, Professor Piwuna applauded the University of Maiduguri ASUU branch chairperson, Dr. Abubakar Saidu Mshelia, for his strong commitment to staff welfare.

He stressed the importance of collective action in improving the working conditions of academic staff across Nigerian universities, describing the UNIMAID branch as an example of effective leadership.

In his welcome address, Dr. Abubakar Saidu thanked the ASUU President for the visit and for his support since taking office.

He reaffirmed the branch’s commitment to protecting members’ welfare and health while pushing for better working conditions and improved benefits.

The event ended with the commissioning of the Secretariat’s perimeter wall and the dedication of its renovation.

Hassan Haruna
Hassan Haruna
