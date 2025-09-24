spot_img
TikToker Detained for Alleging Senator Shehu’s Ties to Bandits

News
— By: Hassan Haruna

The Nigeria Police Force has arrested a well-known TikTok content creator, Ishaq Abubakar Major, after a viral video surfaced in which he accused Senator Shehu Buba, who represents Bauchi South Senatorial District, of having ties to bandit groups.

According to reports obtained by The News Chronicle, Major is currently being held at the Force Criminal Investigation Department (FCID) headquarters. However, the police have not yet released an official statement regarding his arrest.

The arrest comes after a series of TikTok videos in which Major claimed that Senator Buba was compromised and unfit for office due to alleged links with armed criminal gangs.

In one viral clip, Major reportedly said, “This newspaper (SaharaReporters) described Senator Buba as a senator with ties to bandits. What people need to understand is that no paper would publish such allegations without risking a lawsuit. Senator Buba has the money and ambition for governorship, but because he knows the allegations are not false, he has not gone to court. If he responds, evidence will come out and hurt his political ambitions.”

Senator Buba, who chairs the Senate Committee on National Security and Intelligence, has recently faced increasing public criticism and controversies

