Dasuki’s Firearms Trial Adjourned Again as Govt Fails to Present Witness

The trial of former National Security Adviser (NSA), Col. Sambo Dasuki (rtd), on charges of illegal possession of firearms has once again been adjourned at the Federal High Court in Abuja.

The case, which has dragged on for nearly ten years, was stalled on Wednesday because the Nigerian government failed to present its witness.

Justice Peter Lifu, who had earlier ordered that the trial must be concluded within September, expressed frustration over the repeated delays. He warned the prosecution to “put its house in order” and ensure witnesses appear in court.

At the resumed hearing, the first prosecution witness, Monsur Mohammed, a Department of State Services (DSS) officer, was cross-examined by Dasuki’s lawyer, A.A. Usman. Afterward, the prosecution team, led by Chief Oladipupo Okpeseyi (SAN), was expected to call its next witness.

However, Okpeseyi told the court the witness could not attend because his mother was undergoing surgery. After an earlier stand-down, he returned to seek an adjournment, which the judge reluctantly granted until Thursday, September 25.

Under questioning, Mohammed admitted he had been trained to handle firearms in his 18 years with the DSS but did not have a personal license to use them.

Justice Lifu has scheduled September 24, 25, and 26 for the government to conclude its case by presenting all witnesses and evidence.

Dasuki, who served as NSA under former President Goodluck Jonathan, has been on trial since 2015. His case has faced repeated adjournments, long detentions, and controversies over alleged political motives.

He was detained for four years under the Buhari administration before being released in 2019 after court rulings declared his detention unlawful.

Once the government finishes presenting its evidence, Dasuki is expected to open his defence.