spot_img
spot_imgspot_img
Search
Subscribe
September 24, 2025 - 4:28 PM

Dasuki’s Firearms Trial Adjourned Again as Govt Fails to Present Witness

News
— By: Hassan Haruna

Dasuki’s Firearms Trial Adjourned Again as Government Fails to Produce Witness
Sambo Dasuki

The trial of former National Security Adviser (NSA), Col. Sambo Dasuki (rtd), on charges of illegal possession of firearms has once again been adjourned at the Federal High Court in Abuja.

The case, which has dragged on for nearly ten years, was stalled on Wednesday because the Nigerian government failed to present its witness.

Justice Peter Lifu, who had earlier ordered that the trial must be concluded within September, expressed frustration over the repeated delays. He warned the prosecution to “put its house in order” and ensure witnesses appear in court.

At the resumed hearing, the first prosecution witness, Monsur Mohammed, a Department of State Services (DSS) officer, was cross-examined by Dasuki’s lawyer, A.A. Usman. Afterward, the prosecution team, led by Chief Oladipupo Okpeseyi (SAN), was expected to call its next witness.

However, Okpeseyi told the court the witness could not attend because his mother was undergoing surgery. After an earlier stand-down, he returned to seek an adjournment, which the judge reluctantly granted until Thursday, September 25.

Under questioning, Mohammed admitted he had been trained to handle firearms in his 18 years with the DSS but did not have a personal license to use them.

Justice Lifu has scheduled September 24, 25, and 26 for the government to conclude its case by presenting all witnesses and evidence.

Dasuki, who served as NSA under former President Goodluck Jonathan, has been on trial since 2015. His case has faced repeated adjournments, long detentions, and controversies over alleged political motives.

He was detained for four years under the Buhari administration before being released in 2019 after court rulings declared his detention unlawful.

Once the government finishes presenting its evidence, Dasuki is expected to open his defence.

Previous article
UNIMAID VC Commends ASUU for Secretariat Renovation, Staff Welfare
Hassan Haruna
Hassan Haruna
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Share post:

Subscribe

Latest News

More like this
Related

UNIMAID VC Commends ASUU for Secretariat Renovation, Staff Welfare

Hassan Haruna Hassan Haruna -
The Vice-Chancellor of the University of Maiduguri, Professor Mohammed...

TikToker Detained for Alleging Senator Shehu’s Ties to Bandits

Hassan Haruna Hassan Haruna -
The Nigeria Police Force has arrested a well-known TikTok...

Group Berates FRSC Over Mobile Court’s Alleged Extortion, Usurpation of Judicial Power in Abia

Kenechukwu Ofomah Kenechukwu Ofomah -
The Chief Judge of Abia State has been urged...

UNGA 80: VP Shettima To Deliver Tinubu’s Address Wednesday

Cecilia Attah Cecilia Attah -
Vice President Kashim Shettima, on behalf of President Bola...

Office Address

Block 4 Plot 1368, Vintage Hill Estate Guzape, Cadastral Zone A09

Most Popular

Latest News

UNIMAID VC Commends ASUU for Secretariat Renovation, Staff Welfare

Education 0
The Vice-Chancellor of the University of Maiduguri, Professor Mohammed...

TikToker Detained for Alleging Senator Shehu’s Ties to Bandits

News 0
The Nigeria Police Force has arrested a well-known TikTok...

Group Berates FRSC Over Mobile Court’s Alleged Extortion, Usurpation of Judicial Power in Abia

News 0
The Chief Judge of Abia State has been urged...

Subscribe

© 2025 The News Chronicle. All Rights Reserved.

Join us on
For more updates, columns, opinions, etc.
WhatsApp
Join
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x