UNIMAID Bans Student Social Activities Effective September 20

The management of the University of Maiduguri has announced a ban on all student-related social activities, effective from 20th September 2025.

According to the directive on Tuesday, events such as graduation polo, departmental weeks, dinners, and similar social gatherings are prohibited both within and outside the university premises.

Only activities organized by the Students’ Union Government (SUG) and those expressly approved by the school management, including cultural or officially sanctioned programs, will be allowed.

According to report obtained by The News Chronicle, the university warned that any student found violating this directive risks severe punishment, including possible consequences affecting their academic certification.

Management emphasized that the rules apply equally to all students, stressing that “everything is different this time, and no student is above the school regulations.”