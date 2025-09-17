spot_img
spot_imgspot_img
Search
Subscribe
September 17, 2025 - 10:24 AM

UNIMAID Bans Student Social Activities Effective September 20

EducationNews
— By: Hassan Haruna

UNIMAID Bans Student Social Activities After September 20
UNIMAID entrance gate

The management of the University of Maiduguri has announced a ban on all student-related social activities, effective from 20th September 2025.

According to the directive on Tuesday, events such as graduation polo, departmental weeks, dinners, and similar social gatherings are prohibited both within and outside the university premises.

Only activities organized by the Students’ Union Government (SUG) and those expressly approved by the school management, including cultural or officially sanctioned programs, will be allowed.

According to report obtained by The News Chronicle, the university warned that any student found violating this directive risks severe punishment, including possible consequences affecting their academic certification.

Management emphasized that the rules apply equally to all students, stressing that “everything is different this time, and no student is above the school regulations.”

Previous article
The Authority Of Alignment
Next article
Mindboggling 2025 JAMB Exam Fraud
Hassan Haruna
Hassan Haruna
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Share post:

Subscribe

Latest News

More like this
Related

Jose Mourinho Linked with Stunning Return to Benfica as Club Seeks New Manager

Ken Ibenne Ken Ibenne -
More than two decades after his brief first stint,...

Mindboggling 2025 JAMB Exam Fraud

Jide Ojo Jide Ojo -
According to EduTimes Africa of May 16, 2025, former...

The Authority Of Alignment

Ndaba Sibanda Ndaba Sibanda -
Echoes of ethos high in the ether can be a...

The Political Class Versus Hilda Baci

Zainab Suleiman Okino Zainab Suleiman Okino -
Nigerian travelers to other parts of the world can...

Office Address

Block 4 Plot 1368, Vintage Hill Estate Guzape, Cadastral Zone A09

Most Popular

Latest News

Jose Mourinho Linked with Stunning Return to Benfica as Club Seeks New Manager

Sports 0
More than two decades after his brief first stint,...

Mindboggling 2025 JAMB Exam Fraud

Columns 0
According to EduTimes Africa of May 16, 2025, former...

The Authority Of Alignment

Poem 0
Echoes of ethos high in the ether can be a...

Subscribe

© 2025 The News Chronicle. All Rights Reserved.

Join us on
For more updates, columns, opinions, etc.
WhatsApp
Join
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x