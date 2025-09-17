spot_img
September 17, 2025

The Authority Of Alignment

Poem
— By: Ndaba Sibanda

The Authority Of Alignment
Ndaba Sibanda

Echoes of ethos high in the ether

can be a ruse in paper, in practice

in the eyes, ears of the poor or low.

The heart, character and charm

of a change is a code of conduct.

It can be personal, collective,

national, continental or global.

It is often spiritual or political.

Alignment can be developmental.

 

Tangible growth comes when one

realizes and realigns and rewires

one’s right mind, soul and resolution

with the corresponding vibes and visions.

When facts and figures aid views and emotions,

philosophy metamorphoses and gives birth to practice.

Ndaba Sibanda
