The Authority Of Alignment

Echoes of ethos high in the ether
can be a ruse in paper, in practice
in the eyes, ears of the poor or low.
The heart, character and charm
of a change is a code of conduct.
It can be personal, collective,
national, continental or global.
It is often spiritual or political.
Alignment can be developmental.
Tangible growth comes when one
realizes and realigns and rewires
one’s right mind, soul and resolution
with the corresponding vibes and visions.
When facts and figures aid views and emotions,
philosophy metamorphoses and gives birth to practice.